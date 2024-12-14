ARB Band amplifies social impact through music

…launches Lagos studio

ARB Band, an alternative music group known for their socially conscious lyrics and captivating performances, has continued to amplify social impact through music.

The bank has taken a significant step forward by launching their first studio in Lagos. This move marks a new chapter for the band, who relocated from Abuja and are eager to expand their influence within the music scene.

The studio, established in a renovated Banana Island residence, will not only serve as a creative hub for the band but also offer recording opportunities to other artists and facilitate the production of a music-focused podcast.

The studio launch event, aptly titled “The Underground Exclusive Experience,” showcased the band’s musical prowess and featured performances by individual members, including Kaey, Young Crees, and Odenose, whose recent solo album “MissChief” has garnered attention.

Lead singer Anthony Osunde, also known as DR T, highlighted the band’s vision for the studio as a space for collaboration and creative expression. He also revealed plans for a “Music Business Podcast” in partnership with BusinessDay media, which will feature interviews and live recording sessions with artists.

ARB’s commitment to social impact is evident in their music, which tackles pressing issues such as political corruption, mental slavery, and the plight of the Chibok girls. Their powerful lyrics and dynamic performances have resonated with audiences, leading to opportunities like their participation in Vis A Vis’ El Retorno end-of-year concert in Abuja, where they shared the stage with Ruth Mahogany, a rising star who together with ARB, emerged from the Vis-a-vis Spanish tour in 2023.

The band’s dedication to their craft and their message has not gone unnoticed. They are slated to perform for the second consecutive year at the prestigious Flytime Fest this December, further solidifying their position as a rising force in the music industry.

With their new studio and unwavering commitment to social change, ARB is poised to make an even greater impact on the music landscape and beyond. Their music serves as a powerful reminder of the ability of art to inspire, challenge, and ignite meaningful conversations.

