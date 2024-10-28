An exclusive interview with the Mbadiwe Twins: Breaking boundaries and embracing identity

In the vibrant world of entertainment, few personalities shine as brightly as the Mbadiwe twins, Ozee and Ocee. Having first captivated audiences in the Lagos to London documentary, they have since embarked on a transformative journey through the competitive landscape of Big Brother Naija. Lehlé Baldé, founding editor, spoke with these dynamic brothers to delve into their evolution, the impact of their experiences, and their vision for the future.

Lehlé Baldé: Since being featured in the Lagos to London documentary, how have you both evolved, both personally and professionally?

Ozee and Ocee: Our personal and professional growth has been significant since that time. Living between Lagos and London has shaped our worldview, enhancing our understanding of how our backgrounds influence our identities. We’ve learned to bridge different cultures in everything we do. Professionally, the documentary was a pivotal moment that redirected our career paths toward the entertainment industry, allowing us to evolve into who we are today.

Lehlé Baldé: What motivated you to join Big Brother Naija, and how did the experience challenge or reinforce your relationship as twins?

Ozee and Ocee: We were motivated to join Big Brother to challenge ourselves and step outside our comfort zones. The platform provided a unique opportunity to showcase our personalities and talents while connecting with a diverse audience. Participating in the show deepened our bond, as we navigated the challenges together, reinforcing our communication and support for one another. This journey has enriched our individual growth and solidified our partnership both inside and outside the house.

Lehlé Baldé: There’s a perception that being from a wealthy background means you shouldn’t be on Big Brother Nigeria. How do you respond to that?

Ozee and Ocee: We understand the perception surrounding our financial privileges, but Big Brother represents a variety of people from different backgrounds. The mix of contestants enriches the show’s dynamics and allows for diverse perspectives. It’s important to remember that the show isn’t solely about financial need; it’s a social experiment that tests how people from various walks of life coexist in a confined space. Ultimately, it’s about entertainment and showcasing our personalities.

Lehlé Baldé: How has your participation in Big Brother Nigeria changed your lives and opened new doors in the entertainment industry?

Ozee and Ocee: Our time on Big Brother has profoundly affected us. The exposure has been overwhelmingly positive, opening doors not just in entertainment but also in endorsements and partnerships with multinational brands. It allows us to network with key figures in various industries, providing value in those conversations.

Lehlé Baldé: Can you tell us about your business and the meaning behind the phrase “stay clean no reason”?

Ozee and Ocee: We’re both qualified lawyers who have diversified into entertainment and entrepreneurship. “Stay clean no reason” is a saying we coined. It embodies self-belief and confidence in everything we do—whether it’s our appearance, communication, or demeanor. It means you don’t need a specific reason to be the best version of yourself.

Lehlé Baldé: Your grandfather, Ozumba Mbadiwe, was a significant figure in Nigeria’s history. How has he influenced your lives, and what does his legacy mean to you both?

Ozee and Ocee: Our grandfather has profoundly influenced our lives and family. Growing up with his strong legacy of public service and leadership instilled in us a sense of responsibility to uphold his values of dedication, integrity, and community service. As a statesman who advocated for Nigeria’s independence, he taught us the importance of working tirelessly for the betterment of society. His legacy inspires us to pursue our passions boldly, whether in entertainment or social impact.

Lehlé Baldé: How has your education influenced your careers, and what role do you think it plays in your current success?

Ozee and Ocee: As fully qualified lawyers, our education played a crucial role in shaping our careers. It taught us critical thinking, discipline, and how to navigate different spaces with confidence—skills that we continue to apply today. The social and academic skills we’ve developed are invaluable, especially now as we step into the entertainment and business worlds. Our education has equipped us to articulate ourselves clearly, think strategically, and remain composed under pressure, which has been essential in our current ventures, whether brand endorsements, hosting gigs, or acting.

Lehlé Baldé: As twins, what do you consider the best thing about being a twin, both personally and professionally?

Ozee and Ocee: One of the best personal aspects of being twins is having a built-in best friend who completely understands you. We’ve shared nearly every major life experience, creating a special bond that’s hard to break. Professionally, being twins gives us a huge advantage; we support each other’s growth and share in each other’s successes. Our unique identities and dynamics make us stand out in the entertainment industry, and that instant partnership is one of our greatest assets.

Lehlé Baldé: What key lessons did you learn from Big Brother Nigeria that you now apply to your business and creative endeavors?

Ozee and Ocee: Big Brother was an intense learning experience. We learned the importance of adaptability, as we had to stay flexible and calm in changing situations. Collaboration became crucial, as we often worked with a diverse group of people, which taught us the value of openness to different ideas. Resilience under pressure was vital, and we also learned how to cultivate our personal brands, being intentional about our presentations and authenticity. Each challenge presented an opportunity to learn, and we took those lessons into our creative endeavors.

Lehlé Baldé: What’s next for you both in terms of projects or ventures, and how do you plan to build on the momentum you’ve gained?

Ozee and Ocee: With the momentum from Big Brother Naija, we’re focused on exploring ventures that align with our passions. We plan to take on bigger acting roles and explore TV and digital content creation. Additionally, we are working on opening an event center with restaurants, lounges, and other facilities. We’re also passionate about empowerment projects, particularly in education and youth initiatives. Our goal is to inspire others and create opportunities for those in need while engaging in philanthropy. We plan to leverage our platform to partner with brands that align with our values for sustainable, long-term collaborations.

Quick rapid fire

Ocee

Have you ever pretended to be one another ? Yes we have, in high school we swapped classes

What are you listening to ? A lot of Afro beats, hip hop, R&B, and some opera music

What are you reading? George Orwell 1984

Favorite food Eggs, steak Favorite drink Gin and Tonic

Ozee

Have you ever pretended to be one another ? Yes in primary school

What are you listening to ? Piece of My heart – Wizkid What are you reading?

Choose your Enemies wisely – Patrick Bet-David Favorite food Seafood

Favorite drink Coffee/Long Island iced tea

