Allison, BHM to lead “Africa Breakfast Convos” at UNGA79

Allison, a global communications consultancy, and BHM, a leading public relations firm in Africa, will co-host “Africa Breakfast Convos” during the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79) in New York City.

In a statement, the organisation disclosed that the event, scheduled for September 27, 2024, at the World Trade Center, will bring together business and public sector leaders from African nations.

Claudine Moore, managing director of Africa at Allison, described the event as an opportunity for key decision-makers to engage in discussions focused on Africa’s growth and social impact. Femi Falodun, Executive Director of BHM, added that the event aims to foster partnerships that promote investment and collaboration across the continent.

The “Africa Breakfast Convos” aligns with the theme of UNGA79, focusing on Africa’s potential as a key player in global progress and collaboration with the diaspora.

“Africa is currently navigating complex geopolitical challenges while seeing an increase in economic opportunities. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) recently announced 73 Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) projects in Africa valued at over $53 billion, as reported by the World Economic Forum. Key sectors such as technology, renewable energy, and healthcare are witnessing significant growth,” it said.

The statement further disclosed that the “Africa Breakfast Convos” will gather leaders from various sectors, including telecommunications, finance, entertainment, government, and trade. The event aims to spotlight Africa’s potential for economic growth and sustainable development. It will feature panel discussions, keynote speeches, and networking sessions on topics such as big business, technology, creative economy, and geopolitics.

The continent’s youthful population, with 70 per cent of sub-Saharan Africa under the age of 30, is drawing global interest. By 2030, projections indicate one-fifth of the world’s population will be African. The gathering will showcase Africa’s role in achieving sustainable development goals.

