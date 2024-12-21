Alerzo, partners empower 10,000 MSMEs with digital and financial tools

Alerzo, in partnership with Mastercard and the e-Trade Alliance, have equipped 10,000 micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) across South-West Nigeria with essential digital tools and financial literacy.

“As a leading player in Nigeria’s informal retail sector, Alerzo is committed not only to building digital solutions but also to ensuring MSMEs have the digital skills needed to transform their businesses,” said Adewale Opaleye, CEO, Alerzo Limited. “This project reflects our dedication to connecting MSMEs in Nigeria to a world where digital connectivity is integrated into their businesses, making them more sustainable and profitable”

The nine-month program aimed at empowering these businesses to thrive in the digital economy has now concluded, marking a significant milestone in the transformation of Nigeria’s MSME sector. The collaboration focused on overcoming major obstacles faced by local businesses, including outdated inventory systems, complex supply chains, and limited access to essential financial services.

“Efforts like this collaboration with Alerzo, and the e-Trade Alliance can unlock the immense possibilities for local economies and communities. Digital tools give small businesses some of the resources needed to thrive in today’s digital economy. They help provide the payment choices their customers want, while helping to manage their operations more efficiently,” added Folasade Femi-Lawal, Country Manager, West Africa, Mastercard.

The program focused heavily on financial literacy, recognizing that many MSME owners lacked the knowledge to harness digital solutions for growth. Training sessions were held in cities like Ibadan, Sagamu, and Abeokuta, where business owners learned how to navigate the digital landscape and improve their operations using Alerzoshop and Veedez, a tool for business management and secure digital payments.

The Alerzo Stock Financing Program was also launched as part of the initiative, offering micro-lending and stock financing options through the Alerzoshop app. This initiative aims to provide MSMEs with the financial backing they need to expand their businesses.

Michael Poor, Senior Manager at Nextrade Group, e-Trade Alliance implementing partner on the program, emphasised the broader impact of the program. “This public-private sector collaboration underscores our dedication to fostering inclusive economic growth through digital transformation,” he said. “By combining our expertise in skills development for ecommerce, inclusive trade, and access to finance, we aim to support Nigerian MSMEs in overcoming the challenges they face in the digital economy. Together with Alerzo and Mastercard, we are committed to empowering small businesses with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed to power more inclusive, sustainable growth in Nigeria.”

The success of the program is a step forward in Nigeria’s digital transformation, helping to integrate MSMEs into the digital economy and paving the way for more sustainable, inclusive economic development

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

