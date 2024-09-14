Akada Children’s Book Festival 2024 targets Nigerian toddlers’ literacy promotion

In its efforts to inspire young readers and encourage lifelong love of reading and promote literacy among Nigerian children, the Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF), hosts the sixth edition of the anniversary in Lagos.

According to Olubunmi Talabi, a renowned author and convener of ACBF which is the first and largest Nigerian book festival dedicated exclusively for children, the 2024 festival will hold on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at UPBEAT Recreation Centre in Lekki-Lagos.

Talabi explained that the annual event provides a platform for the work of indigenous authors and encourages widespread engagement in children’s books and literature.

“The 2024 ACBF showcases literary works created for a diverse audience of children. Previously, most children’s books available were imported and predominantly featured cultures different from our own.

“This led me to consider that if our kids are only exposed to books set in other cultures, they might start to feel there is something wrong with their own culture and the people who look like them.

“In response, I began writing books featuring protagonists who look like children in this environment, placing them in adventures and settings similar to those our children experience every day,” she explained.

The renowned author further revealed that Akada Children’s Book Festival was born from the above stated initiative and has since grown into a platform for showcasing various authors.

“I am thrilled to see an increasing number of people writing for children and we love seeing them engage with stories that reflect their own experiences and perspectives,” she said.

This year’s theme is “Read Your Way,” which emphasises the importance of promoting literacy and fostering a reading culture among children aged 13 and below.

According to the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education, Nigeria faces challenges in promoting reading culture. Data from the commission indicates that a four out of 10 portion primary school children struggle with reading comprehension.

A 2023 United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) report further highlights this issue, stating that 75 percent of Nigerian children aged seven to 14 cannot read simple sentences.

Nnenna Ochiche, author of Captain of Aster, commenting on the upcoming event, said, “The festival serves as a vibrant platform for authors of African origin, offering them a unique opportunity to reach wider audiences and build their readership.”

Ochiche buttressing the significance of festival said that through the ACBF many authors have gained significant recognition, as it continues to support authors, and also places a strong emphasis on children’s learning.

“Recognising that children learn best through play, the festival creates a safe and engaging environment filled with relatable characters and engaging sessions.

“By providing carefully curated content that is both child-friendly and educational, the festival not only celebrates literature but also fosters a love of reading among young readers,” she said.

Aduke Gomez, the author of Iya Alaro Saves The Day, in her comment highlighted the need to expose children to the history and culture of their land through books by indigenous authors.

“You are not born knowing your history, you have to be told it by elders and people who have studied it.

“When we read, we learn the habits of wherever the author is from. It is great to know what people do in other places, but it is also important to understand where we are from,” she said.

Besides, Gomez said children’s books are the foundation of learning, and with a platform like Akada Children’s Book Festival, parents can nurture a love for reading while showcasing stories that reflect their rich African heritage.

According to the organisers, this year’s festival will feature 32 original children’s books created by Nigerians home and abroad. Notable titles include Captain of Aster by Nnenna Ochiche; Iya Alaro Saves The Day by Yewande Amusan & Aduke Gomez; Ada and The Emir by Nkechi Anya; An African Christmas with Queenie & King by Olunosen Ibhaze; Toru and The Mango Seed by Omolara Cookey; Obafemi Alakara and The Bush Babies by Kayode Valentine; A School Trip Like No Other by Jacqueline Agweh; The Magic Jalabiya by Ayo Oyeku, and Terrified Not by Farida Bello, among others.

Moreover, the festival will feature workshops and sessions led by experts designed to help children develop literacy, problem-solving, critical thinking, and communication skills.

A special guest appearance by Atinuke, the acclaimed author of the Anna Hibiscus series and Baby Goes to Market, is highly anticipated. Her beloved books are bestsellers in both the UK and the US, and her presence promises to be an enriching experience for all .attendees

The 2024 ACBF is loaded with a diverse range of activities, including author-led book readings, book chats, featured titles story time, book exhibitions, and the announcement of winners from the annual writing and illustration competitions.

Attendees can also enjoy a chess tournament, sip and paint sessions, an art exhibition, and a spotlight on young authors featuring readings and questions and answers sessions.

There will also be insightful sessions for parents and teachers, besides professional workshops tailored for writers, illustrators, and publishers.

A Yoruba-Themed Story Time, featuring traditional Yoruba stories, storytelling techniques, and cultural activities will be a new upskilling innovative in the events.

Since its inception in 2019, the Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF) has attracted over 8,500 attendees, becoming a must-attend event for anyone passionate about children’s literature and literacy.

The festival organisers have donated more than 4,206 books to date, further contributing to the mission of improving access to books. Beyond sparking children’s interest in African stories and authors, ACBF also empowers parents and educators to recognize the importance of nurturing a love for reading, reading aloud together, and writing African stories for the next generation. The event is free for all participants. Registration is available here. You can also follow @akadafestival on social media for updates.