Air France/KLM celebrates International Women’s Day with all female crew flight

Air France/KLM recently operated a 100 percent all-women crew on Paris-Lagos route to celebrate International Women’s Day. Those on the flight include Laurence Lecarme (Captain); Melanie Farge (Co-Pilot) Errina Bacquie (Co-Pilot) supported by three members of the commercial crew: Olivia Verdoux; Oceane Gauthier and Sarah Salles.

This is as the airline again restates the airline’s commitment to gender equality on board. The Air France all-female flight crew recently visited GAIA HOUSE for a conversation on breaking the bias in professions in the celebration of International Women’s Day #breakthebias.

Read also: Air travel, businesses hit as flights to Kaduna halt

A roundtable discussion was moderated by Lehle Balde of Business Day and held with the Captain, and two Co-Pilots as well as Laurence Monmayrant (first woman Consul General for France in Nigeria) and Christine Quantin (First woman Country Manager for AF France-KLM in Nigeria and Olatowun Candide-Johnson (Founder & CEO, GAIA AFRICA).

It was an inspirational discussion about how each one managed to #BreakTheBias in their respective professions.

The consistent theme was that mothers played a huge role in encouraging each one to aim for the sky and that Representation- seeing people who look like you in positions considered unattainable – is hugely important and impactful.

.