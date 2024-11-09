Afrobeat artist Jumaye connecting Nigerian roots to a global audience

Samuel Kufre, known by Jumaye, has always been deeply connected to music, using it as a bridge between his Nigerian roots and the world. Born in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, he has crafted a unique Afrobeat sound that mirrors his personal experiences and communicates stories that strike a chord with listeners across the globe.

His music journey began in 2019 when he adopted the name West. As he honed his skills, he embraced the ability of music to bridge cultures and break barriers. Over time, his sound evolved into something that blends traditional Nigerian Afrobeat rhythms with contemporary influences. This marked the start of a deeper exploration into the power of music to inspire, connect, and uplift.

A milestone in Jumaye’s career came with his first live performance. The stage was set, and as the crowd waited, he felt a mix of anticipation and nerves. However, as he immersed himself in the music, the energy from the audience transformed his nerves into confidence. The positive feedback from that performance confirmed to him that he was on the right path. “That performance showed me the power of music,” Jumaye recalls. It marked a turning point, solidifying his decision to pursue music full-time.

Jumaye’s music has earned a growing fanbase, with songs like “Sheeba X Balance,” which has been streamed over 20,000 times, serving as a testament to his dedication. His lyrics often stem from personal experiences, offering listeners a glimpse into his life while encouraging them to reflect on their journeys. These songs speak to universal emotions, helping him forge a connection with people from diverse backgrounds.

As he continues to evolve as an artist, Jumaye’s upcoming project, “For Days”, is set to reflect his artistic growth, exploring themes of love, resilience, and self-discovery. The project promises to be a reflection of his growth, both as a person and an artist. It will bring fresh sounds and deeper insights, expanding his reach to an even wider audience.

Despite the challenges of balancing his passion with the need for financial stability, Jumaye remains committed to his music career. He has faced the realities of the industry, but his focus on his artistry keeps him moving forward. Beyond his music, he has set his sights on giving back to his community, hoping to mentor aspiring artists and offer them the support he once needed.

Jumaye envisions his legacy as one that transcends geographical boundaries. His music aims to unite listeners across cultures while staying deeply rooted in his Nigerian heritage. He sees his platform not only as a way to share his art but as a means to promote African culture and inspire others to value the richness of their own backgrounds.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share