African crypto award: Fuse.io nominated for Best Blockchain Company 2023

Fuse.io, a decentralized blockchain platform launched in 2019, has been nominated as the “Best Blockchain Company” at the 2023 African Crypto Giant (ACG) Award.

The ACG award according to the organisers is established to celebrate pioneers who have catalysed the innovation and excellence that has propelled the African crypto and blockchain industry in the past decade. It recognises founders and companies across all spectra of the crypto industry.

According to the company, the recognition emerged from it’s committed to democratizing Web3 payments for both businesses and consumers across the entire value chain, which have enabled them achieved a remarkable transformation, redefining industry benchmarks for transparency, transaction fees, fulfillment timelines, dApps, APIs, and all aspects of the DeFi and blockchain landscape.

Mark Smargon, chief executive officer at Fuse.io speaking on the company’s nomination said, “Being nominated the Best Blockchain Company for the year 2023 is truly a remarkable achievement for us because blockchain technology is at the core of everything we do at Fuse.io. From our wallets to our Software Development Kits (SDKs).

We have worked fastidiously to make Web 3 payments easily accessible and usable for business owners, developers, and consumers alike. This nomination serves as a testament to all we have been able to achieve and is a call to keep pushing the boundaries of blockchain.”

Ira Lakhman, chief operating officer of Fuse.oi said the company have consistently pushed the limits of what’s possible in the blockchain and crypto ecosystem.

“Our focus has been on efficient payment solutions for small and medium-sized businesses without the deep pockets for custom Web 3 payment infrastructure. We’ve prioritized key elements of a sustainable payment system, including speed, cost-effectiveness, and security. Our platform processes transactions rapidly, with the ability to complete 60 transactions per second for ERC-20 assets and 120 transactions per second for native tokens, all with a block time of just 5 seconds,” Lakhman said

He added that the company has made it possible to complete transactions for as little as a cent which have contributed to the nomination.

Categories recognised in this year’s nomination include Most Promising Crypto Startup of the Year, Best NFT Marketplace of the Year, Best Decentralised Finance (DeFi) Platform and Best Blockchain Company amongst others.

Meanwhile, the company said they are creating functionalities that empower developers to deliver user-friendly experiences and seamless payment solutions to their customers as well as enabling businesses and consumers to leapfrog the challenges that have plagued Africa’s financial ecosystems for several decades