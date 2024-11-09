‘Africa on a fast track to technological transformation’

Glory Olamigoke, Founder of TekNexus Africa and co-founder of Tech Revolution Africa has explained that Africa is on the fast track to technological transformation.

Olamigoke said this was part of the reasons why himself and David Ogebe, CEO of House of Heroz had put together ‘Tech Revolution Africa,’ a two-day event that fosters collaboration, creativity and growth among startups and established companies, transforming Africa’s tech narrative.

“Tech Revolution Africa will spark a digital revolution, empowering Africa’s next-generation leaders,” David Ogebe emphasized. “Imagine an energetic atmosphere filled with innovative ideas and collaboration among like-minded individuals – this conference embodies that vision.”

According to Olamigoke, “Our conference connects visionaries, fostering inclusive growth and celebrating African tech excellence.”

The founders said attendees will engage in captivating panel discussions, interactive workshops, masterclasses, startup pitch competitions and friendly networking sessions, adding that leadership collaborations with respected companies like MTN Nigeria, Kuda, PiggyVest, NIGCOMSAT and CCHub Africa provide unique networking opportunities.

“Tech Revolution Africa aims to become an annual catalyst for innovation and sustainable development,” Ogebe stated. “Inclusivity ensures diverse participation, shaping Africa’s tech future.” Olamigoke added, “Together, we’ll create a tech sector reflecting Africa’s rich diversity.”

“Whether innovating, leading or learning, Tech Revolution Africa is the place to be. Join us in shaping Africa’s digital destiny.”

Share