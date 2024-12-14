Africa Fashion Week Nigeria: Catalyst for youth employment in the fashion industry

Africa Fashion Week Nigeria (AFWN) has continued to be at the forefront of promoting African fashion globally, providing a platform for young designers to showcase their work.

But beyond being a platform – it is a catalyst for youth employment in the value chain of the fashion industry.

Through fashion education, the platform has equipped young people with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the industry.

The platform has just signed a partnership with the prestigious London School of Economics for an executive masterclass program that can provide valuable guidance and support that Nigerian and African designers need.

In celebrating it’s 10th anniversary this year, in partnership with Sterling Bank, it showcased an exciting lineup for its celebration.

Themed ‘African fashion and economic impact on Art, Music, Film and Tech’, the event this year kicked off with a summit that delved into the economic impact of African fashion on art, music, film, and technology.

The summit, which took place at the Oriental Hotel Victoria Island Lagos, venue of this year’s event, brought together industry experts, thought leaders, and creatives that discussed the vast opportunities and challenges facing the African fashion industry.

The three days event also featured an emerging designers competition. Winner of the Emerging designer’s competition- Adesua Ella Impens of Lambert Fashion, received her award; a staycation at KAP Academy courtesy Sterling Bank. She also got and all-expense-paid trip to showcase at Africa Fashion Week London 2025.

Sterling Bank’s partnership with AFWN demonstrated its commitment to supporting Nigerian businesses and the economy.

According to Ronke’ Ademiluyi Ogunwusi, he Founder of Africa Fashion Week Nigeria and London, this competition is part of AFWN’s ongoing mission to spotlight and nurture fresh talent, giving young African designers a global platform to showcase their work.

Ogunwusi said the platform showcases the incredible potential of African fashion and how fashion can be used as an instrument of youth empowerment and job creation.

She hinted that this year alone, both AFWNigeria and London have employed over 1000 young people in the creative sector to work with it at its fashion weeks, including students from Yaba College of Technology in Nigeria and Manchester University in the UK.

She said the program, the Economics of Fashion, is about economic opportunities and how Nigerian and African creatives can create jobs, stimulate entrepreneurship, and provide market access for young designers.

“It’s obvious that the traditional curriculum courses taught in our universities here in Nigeria are not enough anymore to provide jobs for our youth, and we need to teach them skills that will equip them for jobs of the future – creative skills.

“By supporting these local creative businesses, we can help drive economic growth and development.

“AFW also plays a vital role in preserving and promoting our rich cultural heritage. We showcase traditional craftsmanship and techniques that help preserve our cultural identity and promote African fashion globally,” Ogunwusi explained.

She called on organisations and people to continue to support AFWN and its mission to empower young people through fashion.

She thanked the Ooni of Ife for believing in the AFW dream since 10 years till date and everyone that has continued to support the platform.

