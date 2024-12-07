‘Aeroport College produces hundreds of graduates leading in successful aviation careers ‘

Aeroport College of Aviation and Management has celebrated its milestone of not only existing for a decade but producing hundreds of graduates that have moved on to successfully aviation careers.

Akinkunmi Awotundun, the Head of Faculty of Aeroport explained that over the past decade, Aeroport has established itself as a leading institution in aviation education in Nigeria.

“We have produced hundreds of graduates who have gone on to successful careers in the aviation industry, both within Nigeria and internationally.

He said the College’s programs have been designed to meet the needs of the industry, and they have consistently updated curriculum to reflect the latest developments and trends in aviation.

“Just as the CEO Aeroport Group has said, this 10th anniversary is coming with a great awareness and celebration,” he added.

This is as Aeroport College of Aviation and Management has announced its 10th anniversary and 8th convocation ceremony, scheduled to take place from December 9 to 15, 2024.

The theme for this milestone celebration is “From Dreams to Wings: Celebrating the Journey for a Global Sky.” The event will be held at No. 1 Bilkaminu Akinsanya Street, Off Ajao Estate, NNPC, Ejigbo, Lagos State.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for the institution, which has been a leader in aviation education in Nigeria.

The week-long celebration will include various events, starting with a convocation ceremony where graduating students will receive their diplomas and certificates. Attendees can look forward to a keynote address by a renowned aviation expert, as well as cultural performances and exhibitions that highlight the institution’s accomplishments.

The anniversary program will kick off on December 9 with a charity walk focused on tourism along designated routes in Lagos. On December 10, the Aeroport team will visit the SOS Children’s Village as part of their corporate social responsibility initiative.

To promote and celebrate rich African culture, an African Cultural Day is scheduled for December 11. On December 12, a novelty football match will take place among aviation colleges in Nigeria, adding an exciting competitive element to the festivities.

The main anniversary and convocation ceremony will be held on December 13, featuring awards presentations and the induction of new members into the ITPN. The anniversary lecture will be delivered by a distinguished guest speaker, Me Nkereuwem Onung, the President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN).

Guest speakers for the eighth convocation ceremony include Toke Benaon-Awoyinka, the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, and Captain Damilola Ajina, Chief Pilot of Green Africa Airlines.

To celebrate and encourage the staff of the aviation school, management will organise a retreat and awards ceremony to honor staff members for their commitment and service to Aeroport over the past 10 years. The celebrations will conclude on December 15 with a Thanksgiving service to wrap up the anniversary festivities.

Oludayo Taiwo Gideon, the host and CEO of Aeroport Group, expressed excitement about the upcoming events: “We are thrilled to celebrate this significant milestone in our institution’s history,” said the college CEO. “Our commitment to providing world-class aviation education has earned us a reputation as one of the leading aviation colleges in Nigeria.”

Aeroport College of Aviation and Management has consistently been at the forefront of aviation education in Nigeria, offering training programs in aviation management, flight dispatch, and other related fields. The institution has produced numerous graduates who have gone on to enjoy successful careers in the aviation industry.

The 8th convocation ceremony and 19th anniversary celebration of Aeroport College of Aviation and Management promises to be a memorable event, and we invite all stakeholders—alumni, students, and industry partners—to join us in celebrating this significant milestone.

