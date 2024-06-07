Aduke Aladekomo to showcase African culture in UK through creative hub

Aduke Aladekomo, a creative visionary and performing artiste, has launched a pioneering African creative and social hub in Kent, United Kingdom in line with efforts towards celebrating African culture.

Known as Turaka, the hub would help showcase the richness and diversity of African arts, culture, and entertainment in the United Kingdom and the world.

“I am thrilled to bring Turaka to life in the UK. Our goal is to create a hub that not only celebrates African culture but also provides a platform for creatives to thrive and connect with like-minded individuals,” said Aduke Aladekomo, project lead and creative visionary.

According to her, the hub has much to offer for everyone including children, during holidays, and corporate organisations hoping to bond and connect the dots in their human resources.

“We are poised to connect the world with Africa in many unique, creative, and exciting ways,” she said.

Turaka is a registered trademark of Afrikan Glory Limited is located on the busy Chatham High Street in Kent and is dedicated to sharing African creativity and resourcefulness with the world to build a unique creative and social interaction that fosters self-expression, inclusivity, and community engagement. ‎

As a performing artiste, Aladekomo has graced various stages, sharing her talent and creativity with diverse audiences.

She has curated a unique experience that showcases the richness and diversity of African arts, culture, and entertainment.

Her experience in the creative industry has equipped her with the expertise to create a hub that nurtures and celebrates African creativity.

With over four years of experience in managing projects and building communities, Aladekomo has established herself as a versatile and experienced leader.

Her passion for creating compelling content and enhancing brand visibility has driven the development of Turaka’s unique concept, which integrates African creative arts into social and everyday life.

She is an award-winning multi-disciplinary performing artiste, creative entrepreneur, and experienced manager with a passion for effective communication and a flair for building online communities.

She is a graduate of Social Sciences from the University of Lagos where she obtained a BSc in Mass Communication.

Aladekomo has been instrumental in shaping the innovative space, integrating African creative arts into social and everyday life experiences.

The launch event was graced by Seyi Obadare, president of Nigeria Association Kent and Medway Nigeria; Teju Kareem, founder and CEO of ZMirage Multimedia; Carol Stewart, chair of Medway African and Caribbean Association; Adenekan Moruff, CEO of PR Redline; Sola Adeyemi, head of Drama at the Popular Nigerian Event Compere; Wale Gate of Abolore Sobayo Visual Artist in the UK, and Adenike Adegboye, creative director at Denike Online, United Kingdom.