Adeshina Ajayi recognised as 144th certified global tech hero

Adeshina Ajayi, a blockchain consultant at Digital Focus LLC has been named the 144th Certified Global Tech Hero by The Connected Awards.

This recognition earned him the position of the 13th certified professional in the growth category and the 10th distinguished professional certified by the organisation.

With over a decade of expertise in Blockchain, Ajayi has consistently bridged knowledge gaps in blockchain technology, championing its adoption across Africa and beyond. His efforts have catalysed economic opportunities and technological advancements, cementing his reputation as a global authority in the blockchain.

Ajayi’s innovative achievements include developing educational materials that have empowered communities across Africa to grasp blockchain concepts, certifying over 2,000 blockchain professionals, and leading pioneering projects for major organisations such as Rank Capital (MONI), Coveworks, and Nerdzfactory.

So far, Ajayi author of bestsellers The Blockchain Pathway and Wealth Transfer, and co-author of How Blockchain is Solving Real-Life African Problems, has globally expanded his influence through the “Blockchain Pathway Conference” and mentoring professionals via ADPList, reaching mentees across the USA, UK, Germany, Japan, and Italy.

“Adeshina Ajayi exemplifies the spirit of innovation and leadership. By training thousands of blockchain experts and driving transformative solutions for global organizations, he has become a beacon of inspiration in the tech community,” said Qazeem Oladejo, founder of The Connected Awards, commended Adeshina’s contributions.

