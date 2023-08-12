Adeola Abolaji: Igniting change through leadership, humanitarian activities

Born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, Adeola Abolaji’s early education at Olubusola Olumide Primary School and subsequent attendance at institutions like Baptist Academy, Igbobi College, and Greenland Hall College laid the groundwork for his exceptional journey.

Inspired by his entrepreneurial parents excelling in real estate and retail, Abolaji’s passion for business ignited at a young age.

A pivotal juncture arrived during Abolaji’s time at Babcock University, where he embraced tech and digital marketing courses during an extended session break. Venturing into the realm of media, he found his niche in his church’s media department, refining skills and introducing innovative concepts.

Further, his enterprising spirit led to the establishment of Expert Beam Media, a pan-African media firm renowned for integrity and an impressive track record. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of services, encompassing production, social media management, video creation, web and app development, advertising, graphic design, promotions, and more.

His impactful projects have left an indelible imprint on various sectors, including collaborations with distinguished entities such as BBC, Premium Trust Bank, Opera News, Lagos State Government, and The Bridge, among others. Also, his cinematic talent shone in the biopic movie “Enoch,” where his portrayal of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye captivated audiences, showcasing his creative prowess.

Sequel to that, Abolaji’s leadership journey extended to his role as a pastor and elected official, serving as the councillor for Obafemi Owode LGA’s Ofada Ward and the deputy leader of the legislative chamber. His leadership embodies purpose, excellence, and a fervent aspiration to inspire and empower.

Guided by mentors like Pastor E.A. Adeboye and influenced by figures like Pastor Leke Adeboye and Folorunsho Alakija, Adeola Abolaji has carved a path intertwining faith, business acumen, and social impact. His journey underscores the potency of purpose-driven leadership and the potential to establish a lasting legacy.

In addition, his journey to leadership has been impactful as his social initiatives transformed numerous lives, kindling a sense of hope and inspiring others to join him on the path of service.

Recently, his commitment to fostering cross-border collaboration, socio-economic growth, and advocating for youth empowerment, gender equality, and sustainable development earned him a spot as the Youth Ambassador of The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The recognition was bestowed upon him during an inspiring award ceremony held on August 6th, 2023, in Lagos, Nigeria, marking a pivotal moment in his journey.

In addition, Abolaji’s impact won him the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award at the same event. This accolade highlights his contributions to humanitarian causes which spanned education, healthcare accessibility, and socio-cultural integration, resonating across Nigeria and the African continent.

Abolaji’s dedication and leadership to humanity sparked widespread admiration, casting him as a shining light of progress in regional development and humanitarian efforts. His journey stands as a testament to the potential of youth-driven initiatives to drive enduring change and forge a legacy aligned with the indomitable spirit of Nelson Mandela.