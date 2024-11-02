Adaoha Njemanze: Pioneering PR in the era of AI, digital transformation

Adaoha Vivian Njemanze is the Founder and Principal Consultant of NOVVA Media & Communications, bringing over a decade of experience in public relations and communications. With expertise in strategic communications, media relations, and crisis management, she established NOVVA Media to provide tailored communication solutions. Under her leadership, the agency has become a trusted partner for brands in Nigeria and beyond, known for its authenticity and impactful results.

In this interview with Chisom Michael, Adaoha discusses her journey into public relations, the challenges she has faced, the integration of AI in her work, and her vision for the future of NOVVA Media & Communications.

You’ve been in the media industry for over 11 years, and with the advent of AI, how do you envision the future of the media industry?

Having witnessed how evolving technology impacts our work, I see AI enhancing our capabilities in public relations (PR). It allows us to analyse vast datasets, predict media trends, and automate routine tasks like media monitoring. This shift enables us to focus more on developing creative campaigns and building meaningful relationships with stakeholders. Looking ahead, I believe AI will make media and PR more efficient and personalised, tailoring messages for greater impact. However, the human element remains crucial; understanding emotions, managing relationships, and navigating complex crises are areas where AI can assist but cannot replace human expertise.

Kindly take us through your journey into Public Relations and Communications. What have been the opportunities and challenges?

My journey into Public Relations began with a fascination for storytelling and a desire to shape narratives that resonate with people. Early on, I gained hands-on experience managing campaigns and building media relationships, which laid the foundation for understanding how targeted communication can influence public perception and enhance brand visibility. Founding NOVVA Media marked a significant milestone, allowing me to implement innovative PR solutions and work with clients locally and internationally.

However, PR comes with its challenges, particularly due to the rapidly changing media landscape driven by social media and digital platforms. This requires constant adaptation and strategic agility. Managing crises in an era where news spreads instantly demands swift, thoughtful responses to protect clients’ reputations. Despite these hurdles, the journey has been rewarding; I’ve shaped impactful campaigns and collaborated with talented individuals in an industry I’m passionate about.

Do you believe AI will lead to job displacement in the media space? What AI tools would you recommend for enhancing media coverage?

While AI is transforming the media landscape, I do not foresee significant job displacement. Instead, it will reshape roles within the industry. By automating tasks like data analysis and content scheduling, AI frees media professionals to concentrate on strategic areas such as narrative development and relationship building. The key to success lies in adapting and leveraging AI as a valuable tool rather than viewing it as a threat. We have integrated AI tools for media monitoring that allow us to track mentions and sentiment in real time, enhancing our PR strategies. This integration enables us to be more proactive and deliver better results for our clients.

With your involvement in both Nigerian and UK PR organisations, what key differences have you observed in their approaches to public relations?

I’ve noticed that UK PR strategies are often more data-driven and structured, with a strong emphasis on analytics, research, and audience segmentation. There’s a greater focus on long-term reputation management and crisis communications.

Conversely, in Nigeria, the approach is more dynamic and adaptable, emphasising personal relationships with media and influencers. Given the diverse cultural context, PR in Nigeria often requires community-driven strategies, leveraging both traditional media and digital platforms. Both markets are innovative, but they adapt to their unique environments and audiences.

How significant is mentorship in your work, and how do you support young professionals in public relations?

Mentorship is crucial in shaping the future of public relations. I actively support young professionals by sharing insights, offering guidance, and providing growth opportunities. Having experienced limited support early in my career, I prioritise empowering younger professionals with the skills, confidence, and resilience to succeed. I foster an environment that encourages learning and innovation, helping them navigate challenges. Contributing to the e-book “Experiencing PR in Nigeria” by Nigerian Women in PR in 2021 was particularly rewarding, as it provided a platform to share insights on thriving in this space.

As the Director of the Study District, how does education factor into your broader mission?

Education is central to our mission of empowering individuals with the tools for personal and professional success. We strive to provide high-quality educational resources while fostering an environment that promotes lifelong learning, critical thinking, and adaptability. Our goal is to inspire growth, curiosity, and resilience in all individuals, regardless of their background.

What are your future ambitions for NOVVA Media & Communications, and how do you hope to leave a lasting legacy in public relations?

My ambitions for NOVVA Media centre on growth, innovation, and expanding our impact in the PR industry. Over the next five years, I envision NOVVA evolving into a leading agency that not only adapts to the changing media landscape but also sets trends in public relations. We aim to enhance our offerings by integrating advanced technologies, including AI and data analytics, to provide clients with deeper insights. I aspire to leave a legacy of integrity, innovation, and empowerment, inspiring future generations of PR professionals while elevating the standards of public relations to drive meaningful change and strengthen the connection between organisations and their audiences.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

