L-R: Samaila Aleyideino, Non-Executive Director, ipNX; Joy Elohor, Regional Sales Head, East, ipNX Business Division, Kenneth Kalu, Secretary to the State Government, Abia State; Bimpe Olaleye, Group Executive Director, Commercials, ipNX; Olusola Teniola, Director, Strategic Business Initiatives, ipNX and Gerald Ilukwe, Chief Information Officer, Abia State Government, at the Abia State Government House.

In a move to accelerate the development of the state’s digital economy, Nigeria’s information and communications technology (ICT) company, ipNX, has officially entered into a strategic partnership with the government of Abia State.

This marks a milestone in supporting the government’s vision to provide an interconnected and digitally empowered economy for all its citizens.

The partnership was formalised during a recent visit of the ipNX leadership team to the Abia State Government House. It outlines the design, development, and deployment of state-of-the-art ICT systems that will enable Abia State bolster its digital ecosystem and become a beacon of technological innovation, with seamless connectivity empowering citizens, businesses, and government institutions alike.

Speaking on behalf of Alex Otti, the Governor of Abia State; Kenneth Kalu, the Secretary to the State Government, expressed his delight about the benefits of the partnership.

He stated, “We understand the critical role of technology in accelerating economic transformation, and the partnership with ipNX represents another vital step in our ongoing efforts to digitize Abia’s civil service and revolutionize the state’s ICT ecosystem. This collaboration aims to deliver world-class connectivity infrastructure, laying the foundation for a digital government that will serve as a catalyst for responsive government, increased access to information, and improved e-government services.”

The agreement is part of a broader vision to create a platform that will drive a thriving digital economy, improve public service delivery, and ensure the state’s holistic participation in the global digital landscape.

Bimpe Olaleye, Group Executive Director, Commercials, ipNX representing Ejovi Aror, the Group Managing Director, said “In line with the agreement, ipNX will lead the effort to develop an innovative telecommunications system designed to deliver seamless connectivity across the state’s secretariat, ministries, departments, and agencies for efficient service delivery.

“This system will not only ensure uninterrupted internal and external communications but will also enhance accessibility to vital data and information, empowering Abia State to thrive in a digital-first world.

“The project aligns with the state’s goal of creating pervasive connectivity that optimizes service delivery, encourages technological innovation, and drives socio-economic growth. It is also a testament to the history of ipNX in pioneering the robust infrastructure and backbone which enables digital transformation in both the public and private sectors.”

This partnership is expected to bridge the digital divide, providing opportunities to ultimately empower young people and businesses across the state. It is an essential step in ensuring that Abia state is not left behind as the world moves toward a more connected future. Both parties expressed a shared commitment to digital inclusion and the vision of making Abia a tech-driven society where digital services are accessible to all Abians, regardless of location or socio-economic status.

