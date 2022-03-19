A world where visionaries and action collide- A review of Foluke Oyeleye’s I am a Nigerian in Literary Arts

Title: I am a Nigerian in Literary Arts

Author: Foluke Oyeleye

Publisher: Tani-Series Limited

Year of Publication: 2021

Number of Pages: 78

Category: Self Development

Nigeria, in the minds of many, is a land of con artists. It is a myth that a large number of Nigerians are involved. When it comes to Nigeria and its people, there are many wonderful things that are not discussed as frequently as the country’s internet fraudsters and corrupt politicians. This country has produced Ibukun Awosika, Chimamanda Adiche, Chinua Achebe, Wole Soyinka, and other role models.

Foluke Oyeleye’s I Am a Nigerian in Literary Arts is a non-fiction chapter book. Her main goals for this book, which she mentions both at the beginning and the end, are to honor Nigerian literary artists, promote the study of Nigerian history, and inspire young people to pursue their dreams.

The design of the book piques the reader’s interest, and the book lives up to expectations. The author draws our attention to the Nigerian writers who comprise our vast literary landscape, and this book tells their stories plainly and simply, from the brilliant text to the expressive illustrations.

In this collection of stories, you’ll find artists of all ages and backgrounds. Regardless of their origins, the book demonstrates how success can be achieved in a variety of situations, as well as reflecting on the growth process and what they have accomplished. Their contributions to society demonstrate Nigerian resilience, and their stories may pique your interest, prompting you to seek out a biography or novel about each of them.

Reading her book instills hope in readers about Africa’s most populous country. Several of these writers’ works have received international attention, some for their contributions to the inequalities that women face in Nigeria and around the world, as illustrated in this book. Others are social justice warriors who tirelessly advocate for a more equal Nigeria through literature.

This book’s illustrations are colored sketches that appear throughout each chapter. Having the look and feel of a cartoon is advantageous when it comes to engaging younger readers. The illustrations go into greater detail about places that were only briefly mentioned in the chapters. The book’s importance is undeniable, and it will be in print for a long time.

Both parents and teachers can instill a love of literature in their young children by reading the book aloud to them, whether at home or in the classroom. You can dive into a chapter and completely absorb it, then set the book aside for a while and gather the children to share a story about Nigerian culture.

What we should be asking the author is when can we expect more books like I am a Nigerian in Agriculture, I am a Nigerian in Business, I am a Nigerian in Media, etc.

This is a very informative book that should be in the library of every Nigerian.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial