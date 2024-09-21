A review of Precious Imuwahen Ajoonu’s The Hero Inside

Title: The Hero Inside: A Holistic Approach to Life Skills and Values-Based Education

Author: Precious Imuwahen Ajoonu

Year of Publication: 2024

Number of Pages: 277

Category: Self Help

‘The Hero Inside’ might initially seem like just another cliché motivational book, with a title that could make you roll your eyes. However, if you’ve ever had the chance to meet the author, Precious Imuwahen Ajoonu, you’d soon realize that she truly delivers on her message and will not disappoint her readers.

The book opens like a memoir, offering readers a glimpse into the author’s childhood and personality, which instantly hooks you and makes you eager to dive into the following chapters. After all, who doesn’t love a good story?

Precious Imuwahen Ajoonu’s personality is truly captivating. If she had been born in the era of Google, she likely would have been banned from using it due to her relentless curiosity. Her intriguing character makes readers eager to meet her in person and engage in deep, meaningful conversations about life.

From the very beginning of the book, it’s clear that the author values honesty. She openly acknowledges that not all the tips she shares are entirely novel, which helps set a realistic tone and encourages readers to approach the book with a sense of calm and openness.

Despite this, the author maintains a high standard of integrity in her writing. Her insights are presented with clarity and a genuine perspective, free from any delusion. This grounded approach ensures that her advice is both relatable and credible, resonating with readers on a practical and meaningful level.

The book delves into themes like fear, values, and trust, courage, religion, and growth— key aspects of the human experience. These topics are explored in depth, reflecting the common challenges and concerns we all face.

Sometimes, she openly shares her background and expresses her pride in her origins. Readers from her region feel a sense of pride and connection with the author, appreciating her strong representation and acknowledgment of her roots.

Her personal story significantly enhances the book’s appeal, making it engaging and compelling to read. The narrative provides depth and context, adding a relatable and captivating dimension to the content.

She speaks from experience, and it’s evident that the tips she shares are not merely theoretical but practical advice she has personally applied. This firsthand knowledge lends authenticity and credibility to her guidance, making her insights more impactful.

Even if you forget everything else from this book, you’ll likely remember the term “conscious observation.” The author emphasizes this concept nearly every chapter, highlighting its importance and encouraging readers to practice it regularly.

At times, the author demonstrates empathy and compassion, offering a reassuring presence to readers who may have lost hope in themselves. Her genuine concern and supportive tone provide encouragement and hope, helping to uplift and inspire those who might be struggling.

Even though some of her tips may not be entirely new, you’ll discover practical advice that is often missing from most self-help books. Her unique insights provide valuable, actionable guidance that stands out in the genre.

This is a book you’ll find yourself returning to time and again. The author shares a wealth of profound sayings that invite deep reflection and encourage readers to transform their lives by moving from negative behaviors to positive ones. These thought-provoking insights are designed to inspire personal growth and self-improvement, making the book a valuable resource for ongoing development.

Precious Imuwahen Ajoonu is truly a remarkable individual, and her debut book is a testament to her talent. She has done an exceptional job, and readers will undoubtedly look forward to her future works with great anticipation.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the

Publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: [email protected] Social: @tiipreeofficial