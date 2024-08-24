A review of Emike Oyemade’s Puberty, Love, Sex and Other Stuff

Title: Puberty, Love, Sex and Other Stuff:

Questions Teens Ask

Author: Emike Oyemade

Number of Pages: 56​​

Category: Self Development

This is a perfect chance for parents who feel uneasy discussing topics like puberty, love, and sex with their teenage children to introduce them to Emike Oyemade’s book, Puberty, Love, Sex, and Other Stuff.

The book is crafted to help teenagers understand their bodies and learn about sex, a subject often considered taboo in many African homes. As teenagers often don’t receive this information from their parents, this insightful book offers accurate and reliable answers, dispelling myths and misconceptions.

The author is attuned to the current issues most teenagers face, providing answers with understanding and without judgment, reflecting significant time spent engaging with them.

A teenager reading this book will realize they are not alone in experiencing strange feelings about their body or the opposite sex. It is highly informative and offers practical tips rather than just advice.

Divided into four parts, the book allows readers to jump directly to the sections that interest them the most.

The author uses simple, accessible language, making it easy for even young readers to understand.

Acknowledging the complexity of teenage life, the book addresses common questions with empathy and understanding, making any teenager reading it feel comfortable and understood.

It covers a wide range of issues, such as masturbation, pornography, alcohol, handling rejection, fitting in, discovering passions, conflict with parents, and peer pressure. As a parent, it’s essential not to ignore these challenges your children may be facing. Engaging in open discussions about these topics or providing them with this book can be highly beneficial.

Emike Oyemade has once again gifted the youth with a book that will be valuable not only to the present generation but also to generations to come. Puberty, Love, Sex, and Other Stuff is a perfect gift for teenagers.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: [email protected] Social: @tiipreeofficial