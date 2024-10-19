A review of Chinedu Achebe’s When it all falls down

Title: When it all falls down

Author: Chinedu Achebe

Year of Publication: 2024

Number of Pages: 196

Category: Fiction

Who wouldn’t be drawn to a book with Achebe’s name on it? You might eagerly pick up When It Falls Down by Chinedu Achebe, thinking it’s connected to the renowned Nigerian author, Chinua Achebe, only to realize it’s a different Achebe.

However, Chinedu Achebe smartly addresses this early on, clarifying that he’s not related to the literary icon. This thoughtful disclaimer sets the tone for readers to appreciate his work on its own merits without the weight of comparison, allowing them to settle in and enjoy When It Falls Down for what it is.

The chapter titles might give the impression of a short story collection, but from the first chapter, you’re immersed in the life of a Nigerian-American couple. The book pulls you into their family dynamic so vividly that you’ll quickly find yourself feeling connected to them, perhaps even aspiring to recreate their familial harmony in your own life.

Set in 2020—a year that will remain unforgettable for many—the book captures the social, political, and global upheavals of that time. The events of the era add layers of meaningful conversations throughout the story. Although it might be difficult to summarize the plot if asked, the book delves into a variety of pressing life issues, making it highly relatable.

When It Falls Down covers a wide range of themes, from family, marriage and love, infidelity to deeper discussions on resilience, politics, Biafra, sports, immigration, racism, and more. The dialogue is so captivating that it feels like you’re participating in real conversations—at times, you may want to interject with your own thoughts or simply nod along. These rich exchanges give the novel a sense of authenticity, as if you’re eavesdropping on personal dialogues that encourage reflection and learning.

At points, the story may feel like it’s drifting as it touches on many topics at once, leaving you to wonder where the narrative is heading. Yet, this wandering reflects how real-life conversations evolve, effortlessly flowing from one subject to the next.

Chinedu Achebe’s writing style is straightforward and unpretentious. He isn’t trying to impress with elaborate language but keeps things engaging with clear and informative prose. Sprinkled throughout the chapters are life lessons that subtly encourage readers to think deeper. Achebe provides enough context and information on various subjects, ensuring readers stay informed without needing to look anything up.

The book often feels like reading a movie script, with vivid descriptions that help you picture the scenes as if you’re watching a family drama unfold on screen. The cast of characters is introduced smoothly, without creating confusion, even as the story extends beyond the core family.

One recurring theme is the wise use of time, which prompts introspection about how well readers manage their own time. This reflection adds an extra layer of depth to the narrative.

In When It Falls Down, Chinedu Achebe showcases his skills as a writer by tackling a variety of thought-provoking topics. The book is likely to spark conversation long after reading, leaving a lasting impact on its audience.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the Publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: [email protected] Social: @tiipreeofficial

Share