A remarkable story about a woman who triumphs over all odds- A review of Professor Millicent Obajimi’s Lifted by his Grace

Title: Lifted by his Grace

Author: Professor Millicent Obajimi

Publisher: Book Builders

Year of Publication: 2021

Number of Pages: 213

Category: Autobiography

Lifted by his Grace takes the reader on a journey through the life and experiences of Professor Millicent Obajimi. At the start, we learn about her family’s history and learn about her childhood. The book contains a wealth of stories, including education, work, family events, and religious life experiences.

As you turn the pages, you’ll notice how she wasn’t just talking about her family and life events, but also how reflective she was, and her memory for names, places, and events will astound you right away.

She is described as a brilliant child in this informative and engaging autobiography. Her passion for medicine is evident throughout the book. In her writing, the author is eloquent and honest, and she also expresses her love of music. She seemed to be trying to live through her grandchildren by requiring them to show an interest in music.

She’d known since she was a young lady that medicine was the right path for her, whether through love or intuition, but a few memories along the way had thrown her decision into doubt. Prof. Uwaifo, on the other hand, emerges as a pivotal figure in her life, encouraging her to persevere and pursue her life’s purpose.

She finally gets accepted into medical School. Consider waiting until after you’ve married to start your medical career. Professor Millicent Obajimi, on the other hand, was determined to continue her studies after her marriage. You’ll be constantly wondering how a woman can juggle School and family as you read. It also reveals her tenacity, and her ability to persevere in the face of adversity and succeed, if not excel, in her endeavors is truly inspirational.

Her reflections on her relationship and marriage to Thomas Olusegun Obajimi show that having a supportive partner is an important part of any relationship. Her husband’s support in her darkest moments boosted her confidence to new heights, and his presence gave her hope that everything would work out. The friendship between these two is both striking and heartwarming.

The writing is beautiful, and Professor Millicent Obajimi’s memories, particularly in the medical field, are extremely informative. She discusses not only her own achievements, but also those of her mother and grandmother. She demonstrates how the women in her life cut their way through adversity to forge their own paths, despite the challenges they faced. Its pages contain both quiet devastation and pure wisdom.

The book contained a collection of photographs from her childhood, medical School, family, work, and spiritual life. Many incredible people she met, including dignitaries, influenced Professor Millicent Obajimi’s career.

The rest of the book was devoted to tributes to Professor Millicent Obajimi from family members, neighbors, friends, colleagues, mentees, and mentors who expressed their gratitude, respect, and admiration for her. She is truly an extraordinary woman.

I highly recommend this amazing inspiring book full of evocative descriptions and many of Obajimi’s incredible photos, and she is the person to go to if you’re looking for some motivation to help you advance in the healthcare field.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: titi.oyemade@gmail.com Social: @tiipreeofficial