A Legacy of Peace: A review of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s My Transition Hours

Title: My Transition Hours

Author: Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

Number of Pages: 194

Category: Memoir

When a man is married to someone named “Peace,” it’s as if the calmness of her name quietly shapes his outlook. This rings especially true when describing former President Goodluck Jonathan’s role in Nigeria’s pivotal 2015 presidential election. My Transition Hours brings you into that turbulent time, blending personal and political insights to shed light on Nigeria’s recent history.

Jonathan’s account of the 2015 election is both compelling and deeply human. He paints a vivid picture of the tense atmosphere in the country and offers a rare glimpse into the behind-the-scenes deliberations that led to his unexpected concession. What makes this memoir stand out is its authenticity—Jonathan does not shy away from discussing the emotional and psychological weight of his decisions. His calm and steady demeanor throughout the crisis becomes more than just a character trait; it is the cornerstone of his leadership philosophy, one that challenges the norms of Nigerian politics.

The narrative unfolds like a thrilling political drama. Jonathan pulls the reader into the maze of political gamesmanship, full of betrayals, shifting alliances, and the intense pressures of being at the helm of a nation. But just as the plot thickens, he surprises with profound personal reflections, offering a balance between political maneuvering and the human side of his journey. His detailed recollections of the key figures around him, some of whom supported him and others who didn’t, add layers of complexity to the story. It’s a portrayal of both the joy of loyalty and the sting of betrayal.

One of the most striking elements of My Transition Hours is Jonathan’s candidness about his presidency and the intricacies of the decisions he faced. In a country where power struggles are often played out behind closed doors, his transparency is refreshing. Even when addressing his critics, he manages to remain composed, offering a thoughtful and measured response to those who question his leadership. While some may view this as an attempt at self-justification, it is more a reflection of the introspective nature that Jonathan has cultivated over time.

The book’s relatively short length and straightforward language make it a quick read, yet the messages within it carry significant weight. It’s an insightful piece not only for those interested in Nigerian politics but also for anyone curious about the inner workings of leadership during times of crisis. As Jonathan reflects on the choices that defined his presidency, he opens up about his legacy and the personal sacrifices made for peace and national stability. In this sense, My Transition Hours is not just a political memoir, but a guide to understanding the complexities of leadership and the responsibility that comes with it.

Ultimately, My Transition Hours is a testament to Jonathan’s commitment to peace, even in the face of adversity. His story, while framed within the specific context of Nigeria’s 2015 election, is a universal one—showing how quiet resilience can sometimes lead to the most profound impact. It’s a book that will resonate with readers long after they turn the final page, leaving them with a deeper understanding of the man behind the headlines.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the Publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: [email protected] Social: @tiipreeofficial

