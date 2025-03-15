Title: The Precision-Led Woman- A Definitive Guide to Landing Leadership Positions

Author: Victoria A. Ajayi

Year of Publication: 2024

Number of Pages: 134

Category: Self Help

Only someone with firsthand leadership experience can truly mentor you on becoming a leader—and who better than Victoria A. Ajayi?

With a lineage of leaders preceding her, it’s no surprise that the author of The Precision-Led Woman has followed the same path. However, she isn’t keeping this wisdom to herself—she generously shares valuable leadership insights in her book. While the journey to leadership can be challenging, Ajayi simplifies the path, making it feel both attainable and empowering.

The title suggests it’s a book for women, but its lessons transcend gender—men can also benefit from its guidance. As you turn the pages, Ajayi’s personality shines through. She exudes a no-nonsense leadership style that keeps you on your toes, pushing you to think, act, and lead with precision. Aspiring female leaders will feel the intensity of her message—even if her calm and composed author photo on the back cover suggests otherwise. Yet, beneath her firm approach lies an undeniable empathy—she understands the challenges, but she refuses to let you give up.

Ajayi goes beyond mere encouragement; she shares a proven blueprint for success—one she has lived and implemented for years. She also highlights inspiring examples of women who have emerged as leaders, demonstrating that their achievements are attainable for others. While Ajayi includes her own personal experiences, integrating even more of them would have further enriched the book’s authenticity, making it even more relatable.

Keep a pen or pencil handy—this isn’t a passive read. The author demands your full attention, urging you to take notes, reflect, and implement what you learn. And once you commit to becoming a great leader, you wouldn’t want to disappoint Victoria A. Ajayi.

She instills a confidence like no other, making you feel as though you could become the MD of a multinational company—if you’re not careful!

At just the right length for busy professionals, The Precision-Led Woman is a concise yet impactful read. In just a few dedicated hours, you can finish the book and be ready to step into your leadership role.

By the time you reach the last page, you’ll be shaking off self-doubt, standing taller, and preparing to take your rightful place as a leader.

About the reviewer

Titilade Oyemade is a business executive in a leading organisation and holds a degree in Russian Language. She’s the convener of the Hangoutwithtee Ladies Event and the publisher of Hangoutwithtee magazine. She spends her weekends attending women conferences, events and book readings. She loves to have fun and to help other women have the same in their lives. Email: [email protected] Social: @tiipreeofficial

