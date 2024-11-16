A finished man

I was scrolling through an online dating site when I stumbled on Nikita’s profile. She’s a single mom that lives in Illinois.

I was enthralled by her name so I slid into her DM. I was surprised to receive a response from her because I wasn’t really expecting one. Her family had recently traced their roots to Osun state so she was excited to meet a “fellow Nigerian”. We became cordial then I noticed that she seemed to take a liking to me and would ensure that we spoke for several hours daily. No doubt it was love at “first contact” for her because it didn’t take long before she professed her love for me.

A few months later, Nikita travelled down to Nigeria to see me. From our interactions online I could tell that she was a nice person but meeting her one on one was different. She was an extremely good woman, almost faultless. Everyone that came in contact with her fell in love with her awesome personality. I remember my mom’s advice that I should treat her kindly because she has “a good spirit” but what did my mother know?

Nikita was head over heels in love with me but I couldn’t reciprocate the love with the same energy. I was only playing along because I had a plan.

I was over the moon when she proposed to me shortly before she left Nigeria. Who was I to say no to such a golden opportunity? It had been my intention to ask her to be my wife but she already made it easy for me.

We were in the relationship for different reasons. She thought she had found her forever man while on the other hand I saw her as my ticket to getting a green card.

My dreams became a reality when I landed in America.. (the land of the free and the home of the brave). This had been my desire for the longest time and I was getting it on a platter. I was going to play the dutiful boyfriend until I got what I wanted. I knew it would only be a matter of time.

Nikita’s family especially her daughter welcomed me with open arms. Kindness flowed in their genes. They were good to me and it made me feel bad sometimes but hey! a man gotta do what a man gotta do.

One of the things I liked about our marriage was Nikita’s ability to have more kids because of a ruptured uterus that occured when she had Angela. That didn’t bother me because I was gonna return to my hometown to get myself a fertile African queen that would bear me sons. I already had someone in mind, now all I had to do was set the ball rolling when the time was right.

A few years later, I visited Nigeria for the Christmas holiday and I also used the opportunity to marry my ex girlfriend. She was the only wife material that came to mind so I decided to make her my wife. It hurt that my mother did not give her blessings and even refused to attend the marriage ceremony but I knew that she would come around eventually.

When I returned to the United States, I tried everything in the book to pick up a fight with Nikita. Anything to make us quarrel and go our separate ways but that didn’t happen. Nothing I did to trigger her worked and if at all it did, she never showed it, instead she continued to shower me with loads of affection.

On the other hand, news was filtering to me about my wife back home. She was busy lavishing my money on small boys, throwing parties and sleeping with every Tom, Dick and Harry. She was reportedly seen flaunting a baby bulge but it was gone after a while. The nerve of her.

Each time I confronted her about these things, she would tell me that I had no right to question her lifestyle after alI I have a wife in the United States.

The more I tried to convince her to change her ways the more she laughed me to scorn, called my bluff and told me to go to hell and make sure I enjoyed the ride. That girl was nasty and uncouth. Her mouth had no filter and she had no decorum whatsoever. She was nothing compared to Nikita.

Things got to a head when I instructed a lawyer friend to serve her with divorce papers. Amaka did not take things lying down and what she did next was unexpected. She went on Instagram and posted pictures of our wedding, then she tagged Nikita and also tagged me. She even forwarded recorded voice messages of me telling her that I wasn’t into Nikita.

I was afraid to return home because I didn’t know what to expect after Nikita sent me a three word message… DON’T COME HOME.

It’s been three days since Amaka messed up my life. I haven’t mustered the courage to go and beg Nikita. I am confused and I don’t know what to do.

Nikita is an amazing woman. She’s the best thing that ever happened to me but I listened to the devil and made a mess of things.

I need help. I love Nikita and I don’t want to lose her. Please what can I do now?

