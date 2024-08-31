A Dressmaker’s Dream: Shomo’s journey to crafting custom couture

Omolola Shodeinde is a Nigerian-born fashion amazon with an extensive designing experience of international repute. Lola, who hails from Lagos State, schooled in University of Lagos, Yaba, Lagos State, Nigeria. Having launched her career in 2018; when she was just 20, Lola has since then graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Pure and Applied Chemistry from the university.

In this interview, she unveils to Eniola Olatunji, her journey and the dynamics of the fashion industry in Nigeria.

What is your business all about?

Styled By Shomo is a fashion brand dedicated to producing and delivering high quality bespoke and elegant clothings for the bold, beautiful woman. Styled By Shomo is centered around exceptional craftsmanship ensuring that every garment reflects a high level of skill and attention to detail with each stitch being thoughtfully made to produce clothes that enhance the wearer’s confidence and style, embodying both elegance and durability. My brand celebrates individuality and confidence, offering clothing that not only meets the primary function of why we put on clothes but also makes powerful style statements specific to every woman’s body shapes and sizes whilst merging a unique and refined clothing experience for women.

What inspired you to start this business, and what is your mission?

I started Styled by Shomo after facing constant challenges with sizing while purchasing dresses. It was difficult for me to find garments that fit well and felt comfortable at the same time because mostly they do not align with my modesty preferences further limiting my options when I eventually find a dress that I liked as there was usually an issue with the way a cut was made and how uncomfortable that would make me.

These frustrations motivated me to learn how to sew, affording me the freedom to create fashion that is not only stylish and well-fitting but also respectful of my personal values.

Styled By Shomo now offers other women the opportunity to enjoy clothing that meets their sizing needs whilst giving them full control over every cut and shape of their clothings thereby fulfilling our mission to provide impeccable craftsmanship and a customized service to enrich the lives of our clients because we believe that clothing is a potent medium for self expression and an avenue to create positive feelings within us as individuals and the world at large.

When did it start?

I started Styled By Shomo in 2018, as an undergraduate in the university.

How much did you use to start the business? Where did you get capital from? How did you raise funds to start your business?

I started Styled By Shomo with N40,000 which was used to purchase my first sewing machine. I got capital from a side business I was doing at the time (lingerie, bag and shoe sales to other students in the hostel). I raised this fund by saving some of the profits gotten from the aforementioned business and some of my student monthly allowance at the time.

How did you grow your business? How has the growth in your business been since its inception?

Growing my fashion business began with a strong commitment to building a solid foundation in dressmaking techniques and quality craftsmanship. I invested my time and a lot of effort into formal training, reading a lot of books on business and leadership also coupled with learning from the people that have already gone before me to perfect my skills and put my creative ideas to the test which in return helped me establish trust, hone my leadership skills and attract customers.

Once I had built a customer base, I ensured that I maintained the high standards of craftsmanship that initially drew them in, I delegated roles more to properly manage my time ensuring that I never compromised on quality. To further stimulate potential customers’ interest, I offered discounts and engaged in creating compelling content that captured attention and still showcased my designs effectively.

Since inception, these calculated approaches combined with a dedication to quality and customer satisfaction have been instrumental in the growth and success of my fashion business producing rewarding benefits.

Where do you source your raw materials?

I source my raw materials from markets and warehouses across Lagos, from Tom Jones to Oshodi to Tejuosho to Agege. It is highly dependent on what I need to get at that moment and the volume of my projects.

How are you dealing with the change in price of the materials of your product?

I have begun adapting to the fluctuating prices of materials by implementing specific measures to maintain both quality and affordability. For example, I have had to increase prices to reflect the rising costs, ensuring that my business remains sustainable without compromising on the excellence that my customers expect.

To further manage these challenges, I shop at markets that offer fabrics and materials at more competitive prices, opting to always buy in bulk to take advantage of discounts and reduce overall expenses. By sourcing directly from supplier markets, I eliminate middleman costs, which helps keep my pricing fair and accessible. These proactive steps enable me to continue delivering high-quality fashion while navigating the economic realities of running a business with constant volatility in the price of raw materials.

What challenges did you face when you started? How have you been able to deal with the challenges?

When I launched Styled By Shomo, I encountered several challenges that tested my entrepreneurial skill. The most significant hurdle being gaining the trust of potential clients and convincing them to purchase my services. To overcome this, I became a walking billboard for my brand, showcasing my designs directly to the public and offering dresses at discounted prices to establish credibility.

Time management was another challenge, as I initially struggled to balance various roles within my business due to limited resources, which made delegation difficult. To address this, I focused on managing my time effectively by gradually delegating tasks as my business grew.

Inconsistent electricity was also a challenge, impacting production and operational efficiency. I worked around this by planning production schedules to minimize disruptions and investing in alternative energy solutions like the gas iron.

Creating engaging content and managing data were additional obstacles. To resolve these issues, I employed the services of a social media handler who helped push my brand online while simultaneously creating compelling content. This support was crucial in building my brand’s online presence until I was able to manage these aspects myself. These strategies enabled me to overcome initial hurdles and lay a solid foundation for my business.

How are you coping with the current cost of doing business?

Running a business in the midst of a significant increase in the cost of doing business in Nigeria is no easy feat. I am navigating the challenges posed by adopting several specific measures. I focus on optimizing resources by sourcing materials at discounted prices where possible, negotiating better deals with suppliers, and streamlining production processes to minimize waste.

Additionally, I am leveraging technology to reach a broader audience, reducing overhead by managing operations efficiently, and exploring alternative energy sources to mitigate the gravity of power supply issues. Due to increasing operational expenses, I have also made the difficult decision to adjust my pricing to reflect the current economic realities in a challenging economic environment. These measures allow me to continue delivering high-quality fashion products to my clients while managing the financial challenges of the current business environment.

What are your short-term goals?

Speaking short term, my goals as an entrepreneur are focused on developing my current operations. I aim to enhance my brand’s presence in the local market by improving customer engagement and satisfaction. This includes optimizing pricing strategies, and exploring new marketing channels to attract a wider audience.

I also plan to streamline internal processes to increase efficiency, such as improving time management and delegating tasks more effectively to ensure smoother operations. Additionally, I am focused on expanding my network within the fashion industry, to building partnerships and seeking opportunities for collaboration to boost my business’s visibility and growth. Steps that are relevant for laying a strong foundation for achieving my long-term goals.

What are your long-term goals?

My long-term goals are both ambitious and impactful. I aim to scale Styled By Shomo to become a major employer of labor, providing numerous job opportunities thereby contributing essentially to the local economy.

Also, I envision establishing a learning institute dedicated to training the next generation of fashion designers and industry professionals, fostering skill development and innovation to be a one-stop point for all garment production needs in Africa, making my business a central hub for fashion and production solutions across the continent. Ultimately, I hope to pass down the business to my offspring, ensuring that the legacy of my hard work and vision continues to benefit even my future generations yet unborn.

How many people have you employed? Your workforce

I have employed 5 people thus far.

How are Nigerians benefitting from your business?

Nigerians benefit greatly from my fashion brand as I am committed to delivering high-quality clothing made with premium fabrics and exceptional craftsmanship. My designs not only provide customers with stylish, durable garments that reflect their personal style, but they also contribute to the local economy. By offering job opportunities and internships to fresh high school and university graduates, I am helping to equip the next generation with valuable skills and experience in the fashion industry. This investment in local talent fosters economic growth and empowers young people to build promising careers, making my business a beacon in the community.

What advice will you give other entrepreneurs like you or upcoming entrepreneurs?

My advice to both seasoned and upcoming entrepreneurs is to keep going, no matter the challenges or how cliche this may sound. Always be open to learning because life in itself is a continuous school where there is always something new to discover and apply. Embrace the journey of constant growth and improvement, understanding that true success comes from being adaptable and willing to evolve.

It’s crucial not to get caught up in following every trend or comparing yourself to others. Remember that everyone’s journey is unique, and what works for person A may not work for person B. Focus on your path, stay true to your vision, and trust in your process. By staying dedicated to your goals and continually refining your craft, you will carve out your own space in the industry and achieve lasting success.

What makes your business unique or different from others in your industry?

My business stands out from other brands by leveraging online data to enhance customer interactions and provide tailored experiences. By analyzing customer preferences and feedback, I am able to anticipate trends, producing designs that resonate deeply with my audience. This data-driven approach not only improves customer satisfaction but also builds stronger, more lasting relationships.

In addition to this, we go beyond just making clothes at Styled By Shomo, I also prioritize educating my customers on proper fabric handling techniques, offering guidance on how to care for each specific garment, ensuring that the quality and appearance of the clothes remain intact even months after purchase. This added value sets my brand apart, as customers appreciate the durability and longevity of their clothing, knowing that they are investing in pieces that will stand the test of time. Through these efforts, my business fosters trust and loyalty, distinguishing itself in the competitive Nigerian fashion industry.

What challenges have you faced while building your startup?

Running a fashion business comes with its unique set of challenges. One of the primary difficulties is dealing with inconsistent electricity supply, which disrupts production schedules (resulting in spending productive hours at the fueling station) and increases operational costs due to the need for alternative energy sources. Additionally, the volatility in the price of raw materials makes it challenging to maintain pricing and profitability, as fluctuating prices threaten to impact both the production and quality of fabrics. Another significant challenge is finding and retaining competent tailors who have the necessary skills and work ethic to meet the high standards required for dress production that are up to par with the quality my brand is known for. These issues require constant adaptation to keep the business thriving in a demanding environment.

What makes your brand stand out amongst others?

My brand, Styled By Shomo, stands out in the competitive fashion scene by prioritizing quality, craftsmanship, and a deep understanding of my customers’ needs. We are focused on producing garments that are not only stylish but also offer a perfect fit, addressing the common sizing issues that many face. The use of high-quality fabrics and meticulous attention to detail in craftsmanship ensures that each piece lasts long and is visually appealing. Furthermore, my commitment to providing clothing that aligns with individual preferences gives my brand a unique edge, catering to an often underserved market. By also offering job opportunities and internships, I contribute to the community’s growth, making my brand more than just a business.