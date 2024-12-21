A Decade of Media Excellence: Keren Dimkpa’s Inspiring Journey

Keren Dimkpa also known as Kae, one of Africa’s most versatile multimedia broadcasting professionals, is celebrating ten years of success in the media industry.

From hosting a popular radio show to representing top brands, Kae has established herself as a household name in African entertainment.

Her flagship show, The Shuffle Across Africa, has become a staple for listeners across Nigeria and Kenya, offering a mix of music, pop culture, and interactive segments. With a loyal audience

of over 1.5 million, Kae’s ability to connect with people has been the cornerstone of her career.

Kae’s career highlights include being the voice of SoundCity Africa, where her distinctive style amplifies the brand’s reach.

She has also worked with top-tier companies like Mastercard,

Spotify, and Budweiser on various projects.

Last year, Kae embarked on a tour of Kenya, hosting her show live across five cities and engaging directly with her fans. She also took on mentorship initiatives, providing free training to

young female voice actors.

“Seeing the impact of my work on others is the most rewarding part of this journey,” Kae said.

“From sharing laughs with my listeners to helping young talents find their voices, every moment has been worth it.”

Her journey has not been without challenges. Kae recalls struggling with self-doubt early in her career but overcame it through persistence and practice.

“I learned to focus on my unique

qualities and trust the process. Now, I’m proud of the woman I’ve become.”

As Kae celebrates this milestone, she looks forward to more opportunities to shape Africa’s media narrative and inspire the next generation of broadcasters.

Share