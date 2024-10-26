A decade of making memories: MC Dammy’s journey from humble beginnings to high-profile events

Adedamola Oni, better known as MC Dammy, is a renowned figure in the Nigerian events industry. With over 300 weddings and countless other events hosted, he’s become synonymous with professionalism, entertainment, and unforgettable experiences.

As he celebrates his 10th anniversary, MC Dammy reflects on the journey, the lessons learned, and the importance of building relationships.

A Passion for Connecting People

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned is that patience, consideration, and professionalism are paramount in this industry,” says MC Dammy.

“Collaboration is also key; it’s not just about me; it’s about the entire team working together to create a memorable event.”

MC Dammy emphasises the significance of building strong relationships. “Most of my clients come through referrals,” he reveals. “I make it a point to follow up, even after the event, to check on them and send wishes. Building solid relationships is what keeps me going. Money will come and go, but relationships will take you far.”

A Decade of Growth and Accomplishment

MC Dammy’s journey wasn’t always glamorous. “When I started,” he admits, “I was paid around N10,000, sometimes even for free, just to get my foot in the door. That’s the biggest sacrifice I made. Even now, I do free giveaways and offer clients discounts. I want people to know that I’m not just in it for the money; I love making people smile on their special day.”

His dedication has paid off. MC Dammy has crossed paths with notable figures like Akinwunmi Ambode, former Lagos State Governor, Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon, and others.

“Politicians are part of my network because I meet them at events and follow up afterward. That’s how I build relationships,” he explains.

Giving Back and Inspiring Others

MC Dammy believes in giving back and fostering the next generation of event professionals. He advises aspiring MCs to “focus on building the craft first. Don’t be all about the money – relationships and skills are key. Work with event planners; they’re a great way to find gigs.”

To celebrate his 10th anniversary, MC Dammy is hosting a special event on November 3rd at Terra Kulture Victoria Island, Lagos. “Owambe: Just Bring a Comedy Vibe” promises a night of laughter, music, and awards. The red carpet starts at 5 pm, followed by the main event at 6 pm.

Awards will be presented to public figures for their outstanding contributions.

With a decade of unforgettable moments behind him, MC Dammy’s journey is a testament to the magic that can happen when passion, perseverance, and strong relationships come together.

