8 Affordable hairstyles to rock this Christmas

The Christmas season is here! It’s a time for celebrations, get-togethers, and plenty of picture-taking moments. Looking good doesn’t have to break the bank, especially regarding hair. If you’re looking for stunning yet affordable hairstyles to slay this festive season.

Now that the holiday season is here, see how to look your best without breaking the bank. These reasonably priced hairstyles will guarantee that you look good and prepared for the festivities, whether for Christmas parties, family get-togethers or simply to start the New Year with confidence.

Short knotless braids

Many women choose knotless braids as their go-to hairstyle because they are painless and lightweight. It can be made long or short lengths based on preference or budget. They last for weeks which means it will still be looking fresh well into the New Year. Medium-sized braids will save you money because they are easier to install and less expensive. If your old extensions are still in good condition, wash and reuse them.

Cornrows

Classic cornrows are timeless, stylish, and affordable. The “all-back” style is perfect for a low-maintenance option that keeps your hair neat and off your face. You can switch it up with zig-zag or curved patterns or even add beads for a festive touch.

Passion Twists

Passion twists are trendy and give you that effortlessly chic look. This style is similar to braids but with a curly, boho vibe. They are easy to maintain and are quite affordable. Plus, you can style them in a bun, or ponytail, or let them hang loose for that relaxed, holiday-ready appearance.

Read also: 8 Stylish and affordable hairstyles for women amidst high inflation

Ponytail with extensions

A ponytail, whether high or low, is simple and budget-friendly. With a pack of extensions and some edge control, you can slay this look. It is perfect for Christmas. A YouTube tutorial can help you achieve this style at home.

Bantu Knots

Bantu knots are a bold, beautiful hairstyle that works well with natural hair or extensions. The look is versatile and affordable. Even when the knots are unravelled, the curls are still very nice, It is like two hairstyles in one.

Ghana Weaving

Ghana weaving styles are another great option for the season. Whether you prefer simple straight-back designs, shuku (updo), or side-swept styles, Ghana weaving is neat, stylish, and budget-friendly. Add some coloured extensions or beads to give it a festive pop!

Bob Wig

A bob wig is always a classy and affordable option for ladies who love a sophisticated look. If you already have a good-quality wig, you can always achieve a sleek look.

Natural hair twist-outs

For girlies with natural hair, twist-outs are a good option. This style brings out the beauty of your natural curls without spending money on extensions. Apply a good curling cream, twist your hair overnight, and unravel it in the morning for soft, bouncy curls. It is easy to achieve.

Share