7 things to buy to be happier – Science

Consumer choices can significantly impact happiness. Scientific research suggests that certain purchases can enhance well-being rather than focusing solely on material possessions.

Investing in experiences, fostering meaningful connections, and prioritising self-care are all strategies supported by studies.

These purchases can lead to greater happiness, informed by psychological and sociological findings. Understanding these insights can help individuals make choices that enrich their lives.

According to Science, here are 7 things to buy to be happier

1. Allocate funds for experiences rather than material goods

Numerous studies indicate that investing in experiences such as travel, educational courses, or cultural events fosters greater and more lasting happiness compared to material possessions. Individuals often adapt to new items, such as electronics and clothing, which may provide temporary satisfaction but do not contribute to long-term contentment. In contrast, experiences play a crucial role in shaping identity and can strengthen relationships.

2. Invest in meaningful time with family and friends

The importance of social connections is well-documented. Research from institutions such as MIT reveals that strong relationships significantly enhance happiness. Spending money to facilitate quality interactions with loved ones often yields substantial returns in emotional well-being.

3. Purchase items that promote an active lifestyle

Regular physical activity is associated with numerous mental health benefits, including reduced anxiety and elevated mood due to the release of endorphins. Investing in equipment that supports an active lifestyle can lead to significant improvements in mental well-being and overall energy levels.

4. Prioritise enhancements to sleep quality

Adequate sleep is essential for cognitive functioning, emotional regulation, and overall health. Poor sleep can lead to negative impacts on mood and decision-making abilities. Research supports the idea that investing in sleep-enhancing products, such as high-quality mattresses or blackout curtains, can lead to significant improvements in well-being.

5. Invest in personal growth and self-care

Allocating resources towards personal development and self-care fosters a sense of purpose and achievement. Activities that promote internal growth, whether through education, therapy, or wellness practices, can enhance self-esteem and overall happiness.

6. Incorporate more plants and greenery into your living space

Research suggests that introducing plants into living environments can lead to reductions in stress and improvements in overall mood. Caring for plants can provide a sense of routine and purpose while enhancing indoor air quality.

7. Engage in altruistic giving

Spending money on others or contributing to charitable causes can elicit feelings of happiness and fulfilment. Research indicates that acts of kindness activate reward centres in the brain, reinforcing positive emotions and social connections.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

