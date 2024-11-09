5 things to know about Shyamala Gopalan, the woman who shaped Kamala Harris

A mother’s influence can shape the course of her child’s life in ways that are often beyond measure.

For Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the United States, that influence came from her mother, Shyamala Gopalan.

Shyamala was not just a mother but also a pioneer in her own right. A cancer researcher and civil rights activist, she moved from India to the United States in the late 1950s to pursue a PhD in endocrinology, where she made significant contributions to cancer research.

Her journey was one of resilience and determination, values she passed down to Kamala. As a mother, Shyamala not only instilled in her daughter a deep sense of duty but also a fierce commitment to justice and equality.

One of the first South Asian immigrants

In the late 1950s, Shyamala moved from Chennai, India, to the United States to pursue her dreams of becoming a scientist. At just 19, she moved to California to attend the University of California, Berkeley, where she was among the first wave of South Asian women in the US to follow such an ambitious path.

A pioneering breast cancer researcher

Shyamala Gopalan Harris was a distinguished breast cancer researcher who dedicated her career to studying the link between hormones like oestrogen and progesterone in the development of breast cancer. She worked at renowned institutions, including McGill University’s Lady Davis Institute for Medical Research and UC Berkeley’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

Her research aimed to understand what made breast cancer so deadly, and her work contributed significantly to the field.

A trailblazer in science and education

Born in India, Shyamala’s journey to the U.S. was driven by her desire for greater academic and professional opportunities. She moved to California at the age of 19, where she earned her doctorate in nutrition and endocrinology from UC Berkeley.

Her passion for science and breaking barriers in academia would inspire her daughters, including Kamala Harris, to challenge norms and pursue their own ambitions.

A strong advocate for civil rights

Shyamala’s own commitment to social justice and civil rights deeply influenced Kamala. She was an active member of the Black student community at UC Berkeley and encouraged her daughters to be conscious and compassionate about the struggles of others. Shyamala’s influence played a significant role in Kamala’s political journey, as she became the first female vice president of the United States.

A mother who balanced career and family

Shyamala’s scientific career required dedication and long hours, but she always made sure to expose her daughters to different experiences. Kamala recalls how her mother brought her and Maya to the lab, allowing them to experience science firsthand. Despite her demanding work schedule, Shyamala ensured that family was always a top priority.

Shyamala passed away from colon cancer in 2009, but her legacy lives on in her daughters. Kamala often reflects on her mother’s teachings and determination. In her 2020 DNC speech, Kamala said, “My mother instilled in my sister, Maya, and me the values that would chart the course of our lives.” Kamala continues to carry her mother’s influence with her in every aspect of her life and career.

