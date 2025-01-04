5 must-visit bookstores for every literary enthusiast in Nigeria

Nigeria has a rich literary heritage, and its bookstores reflect this vibrant culture. For those who appreciate literature, visiting bookstores can provide not only access to a wide range of books but also a sense of community and connection with fellow readers.

Read also: Meet 10 talented African women writing children’s books in the diaspora

According to The Lagos Weekender, Here are five must-visit bookstores that every literary enthusiast should explore.

1. Patabah Books Limited

Located in Surulere, Patabah Books Limited has been a staple in the Nigerian literary scene since its establishment. This independent bookstore offers a diverse collection of books across various genres, including fiction, non-fiction, and children’s literature. The store is known for its welcoming atmosphere and knowledgeable staff, who are always ready to assist customers in finding their next read.

Patabah also hosts regular events such as book readings and signings, which provide opportunities for readers to engage with authors and fellow book lovers. The store’s commitment to promoting reading culture makes it an essential stop for anyone looking to delve deeper into Nigerian literature.

2. Terra Kulture

Terra Kulture is more than just a bookstore; it serves as a cultural hub that celebrates Nigerian arts and literature. Situated on Victoria Island, this multifaceted space houses an impressive selection of books, particularly those written by Nigerian authors. In addition to the bookstore, Terra Kulture features an art gallery, a restaurant that serves traditional Nigerian cuisine, and a theatre for live performances.

This unique blend of offerings makes Terra Kulture an ideal destination for those seeking a holistic cultural experience. Visitors can browse through books while enjoying art exhibitions or attending a theatre performance, making it a vibrant spot for literary enthusiasts.

Read also: Gates, Bezos, Musk, and other billionaires’ top 10 books for success

3. Glendora Bookshop

For over two decades, Glendora Bookshop has been a prominent fixture in Lagos’s literary landscape. With several locations across the city, including Ikeja City Mall and Victoria Island, Glendora caters to a wide audience with its extensive selection of books. The store stocks various genres such as fiction, non-fiction, biographies, and academic texts.

Glendora is known for its commitment to promoting reading among Nigerians. It regularly hosts book launches and discussions that encourage dialogue about literature and its impact on society. This engagement with the community makes Glendora a vital resource for readers looking to connect with authors and fellow enthusiasts.

4. Roving Heights

Roving Heights is a family-owned bookstore that has gained popularity among book lovers in Lagos. With locations in Surulere and Victoria Island, Roving Heights offers a wide range of books across different genres at affordable prices. The store also features an online platform where customers can order books for delivery.

Roving Heights is committed to fostering a love for reading through various initiatives, including book clubs and author events. The inviting environment encourages visitors to explore new titles while engaging with the literary community. This dedication to promoting literacy makes Roving Heights an essential stop for anyone interested in expanding their reading horizons.

Read also: From Bill Gates to Elon Musk, educational qualifications of the world’s 10 richest men

5. Laterna Ventures

Laterna Ventures is known for its extensive selection of books and stationery items. This bookstore caters to diverse reading preferences by stocking everything from academic textbooks to the latest bestsellers. Located on Victoria Island, Laterna Ventures provides a tranquil environment where visitors can take their time exploring its vast shelves.

The store frequently updates its inventory to include new releases and popular titles across various genres. Laterna Ventures also engages with the community by hosting events such as book signings and discussions that highlight both local and international authors.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share