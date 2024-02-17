5 most expensive wedding gowns, tuxedos and their makers

One of the most significant days in a person’s life is their wedding. It’s a day filled with love, hope, and excitement that signifies the start of a new journey with your partner.

Every bride invests a great deal of time and money in choosing and purchasing a beautiful wedding gown. But you might have wondered why white is the colour of a wedding dress.

According to FinancesOnline, when Queen Victoria married Prince Albert in 1840, she donned a white silk satin and lace gown that established this custom.

Traditionalists were taken aback by this outfit because, at the time, royal wedding gowns were typically red, and white was thought to be a colour of sadness.

Nonetheless, women were moved by Queen Victoria’s white wedding gown, and ever since, this colour has become the standard for wedding gowns everywhere.

When it comes to formal attire for guys, tuxedos are the best. They exude charm, sophistication, and sexiness in every way. Tuxedos are the ultimate option for formal occasions including prom nights, corporate parties, weddings, and high-profile meetings. The suit is a unique fusion of honesty and style that, quite rightly, guarantees the wearer will make an impact.

Many individuals want their wedding to be a lavish event, but some people prefer to keep it low-key. Some even go so far as to wear exquisite wedding gowns or tuxedos that are not only pricey but also iconic in their own right.

Here is a list of some of the most expensive wedding dresses and tuxedos ever worn:

1. Angelababy Wedding Dress – $31 Million

One of the costliest wedding gowns ever worn is the one worn by a Chinese actress, singer, and model Angela Yeung, better known as Angelababy.

Her gown was a couture Dior design that took over five months to make. The elaborate design, which is composed of 165 feet of tulle and 115 feet of ivory satin organza, has nearly a hundred hand-cut Chantilly lace rose bouquets and a 10-foot train.

2. The Diamond Wedding Dress – $12 Million

Designer Renee Strauss and jeweller Martin Katz worked together to create this masterpiece. This classic gown is made to guarantee that the bride is always the centre of attention. The Diamond Wedding Dress is composed of 150-carat diamonds and the finest silk.

3. Yumi Katsura’s White Gold Dress – $8.5 Million

Yumi Katsura, a Japanese fashion designer, created this stunning bridal gown using satin and fine silk. Intricate decoration with precious gemstones adorns this extravagantly costly gown. The outfit is an exquisite handcrafted bridal gown embellished with a rare 5-carat white gold diamond and 1,000 pearls total through zari embroidery.

Yumi Katsura, the designer, created just two dresses of this kind. Katsura has been in the business for fifty years and is an accomplished craftswoman. Les Ecoles de la Chambre Syndicale de La Couture Parisienne was her fashion school in Paris. She also has the honour of having displayed her products at Japan’s very first bridal collection presentation. To establish herself as a well-known international designer, Katsura expanded her company into the US, England, and France in 1981.

4. Serena Williams: $3.5 Million

The well-known tennis player Serena Williams undoubtedly created an impression in 2017 with her stunning wedding ball outfit. The dress, created by Sarah Burton specifically for Alexander McQueen, is a timeless piece with a gorgeous sweetheart neckline and a stunning cascading cape. With a startling $3.5 million price tag, this historic design is among the most expensive wedding dresses to date.

5. Victoria Swarovski: $1 Million

Renowned designer Michael Cinco’s custom gown for Victoria Swarovski is said to be worth over $1 million. The stunning 500,000 crystals on the elaborately beaded wedding gown added up to a weight of about a hundred pounds. The Swarovski jewellery heiress accessorised a stunning 26-foot-long veil to further accentuate her princess-worthy appearance and complete her amazing costume.

Tuxedos

1. Kiton: $50,000

Kiton’s K-50 is the priciest tuxedo ever offered for sale to the general public. Kiton, one of the most opulent fashion firms, was established more than 50 years ago by the well-known Ciro Paone. Since then, the Italian brand has become the go-to option for affluent men and has expanded elegance and flair around the globe. When their magnificent K-50 tuxedo was sold, it went for $50,000, making it the most expensive tux ever.

2. Brioni: $48,000

Brioni is well known for its luxurious clothing, especially its tuxedos and suits that are fashioned to order. Brioni tuxedos are notorious for being expensive; prices can range from several thousand dollars to $48,000 for higher-end variants.

Established in 1945 by Nazareno Fonticoli and Gaetano Savini, Brioni boasts a rich and extensive history spanning over seven decades, solidifying its position as a benchmark in the realm of upscale menswear. The founders of the company were adamant about creating the highest-calibre menswear, and this dedication now defines what Brioni is all about.

3. Canali: $4,200

The Italian luxury clothing company Canali is well-known for its exquisite suits, especially tuxedos. The cost of a Canali tuxedo can start at a few thousand dollars, with some high-end variants going up to $4,000. The Canali family established Canali in 1934. The company is run by a family that has owned it for many generations.

4. Bottega Veneta: $3,800

Furthermore, we have the renowned brand Bottega Veneta, which is another upscale Italian fashion firm. Milan-based Bottega Veneta creates some of the most fashionable men’s apparel in the world, including tuxedos for the style-conscious male.

In addition, Bottega Veneta has created one of the costliest (and sophisticated) tuxedos in the world, which retails for $3,800.

5. Giorgio Armani: $3,595

Giorgio Armani, a global fashion influencer and emblem of Italian elegance, was founded in 1975 by Giorgio Armani and Sergio Galeotti. The brand’s tuxedos are praised for their flawless fit and sophisticated style; they stand for more than just apparel; they are the epitome of timeless elegance and Italian workmanship.