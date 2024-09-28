4 Nigerian founders behind Africa’s successful crypto exchange

Nigeria has quickly become a major player in the world of cryptocurrency, with bold innovators leading the charge across the continent. At the forefront of this revolution are four Nigerian founders who have built some of Africa’s most successful crypto exchanges. These pioneers are not only shaping the future of digital finance in Africa but are also proving that homegrown talent can compete on the global stage.

Ruth Iselema – Bitmama

Ruth Iselema is a trailblazing entrepreneur and crypto advocate in Nigeria, known for her role as the founder and CEO of Bitmama, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange. Born on April 19, 1988, in Port Harcourt, she was inspired by her supportive family to pursue her entrepreneurial dreams, eventually studying Pharmacy at the University of Port Harcourt. Her journey into the crypto space began in 2015 when a friend in Japan introduced her to blockchain technology. After a challenging early experience in trading, where she lost a significant sum to a scammer, Ruth was motivated to create a safer trading platform. She launched Bitmama in 2017, establishing it as a key player in the African crypto market, registered in Delaware with operational offices in Nigeria and Ghana. Under her leadership, Bitmama has raised $2.5 million in funding, offering users access to over ten cryptocurrencies and various trading services. Ruth’s vision extends beyond business, she aims to empower women in the crypto space and is dedicated to leveraging blockchain technology to provide accessible financial services across emerging markets.

Buchi Okoro – Quidax

Founded in 2018 by Buchi Okoro, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer, along with co-founders Uzo Awili and Morris Ebieroma, Quidax emerged from a vision to create a secure trading platform for cryptocurrencies in Nigeria and Africa. The inspiration behind Quidax stemmed from Buchi’s negative experience of being scammed during his initial attempts to buy Bitcoin, which motivated him to establish a trustworthy environment for users. Quidax is well-known for being the first cryptocurrency exchange in Nigeria to receive a provisional Digital Assets Exchange licence from the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This achievement underscores its dedication to regulatory adherence and user protection. The exchange officially launched after securing seed funding and completing the TechStars Accelerator Program, equipping the team with essential resources to build a reliable trading platform. Prior to Quidax, Buchi had worked across several business sectors, including real estate, investment banking, fashion, and logistics, which provided valuable insights for the venture. As CEO of Quidax, Buchi is driven by an innate passion to make it easy for individuals and businesses in Africa to buy and sell cryptocurrencies using their local currencies.

Michael Adeyeri and Moyosore Sodipo – Busha

Founded in 2020 by Michael Adeyeri and Moyosore Sodipo, Busha stands out as one of Nigeria’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Michael Adeyeri holds dual roles as the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer, while Moyosore Sodipo serves as the Chief Product Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Busha has made a significant mark in the industry by securing a provisional licence from the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), reflecting its commitment to regulatory compliance and user security. Headquartered in London, UK, the platform has successfully raised $4.2 million from 17 investors, demonstrating strong confidence from the investment community. The exchange offers a diverse trading experience, listing over 50 cryptocurrencies, including popular options like USDT, BTC, and ETH.

Uchenna Nnodum – Roqqu

Launched in 2019 by Uchenna Nnodum, Roqqu is a leading cryptocurrency exchange based in Lekki, Lagos. The platform was created with the vision of facilitating seamless global payments and brokerage services for Nigerians, making it easier for users to engage in cryptocurrency transactions. Roqqu has an extensive selection of over 100 cryptocurrencies, including prominent options like USDT, BTC, and ETH. This wide array of choices allows users to buy, sell, and store various digital assets efficiently on both the app and web-based platform. Roqqu has quickly established itself as one of Nigeria’s top crypto trading platforms, effectively meeting the needs of both Nigerian and Ghanaian traders. Uchenna’s commitment to enhancing user experience and ensuring robust security has enabled Roqqu to capture a significant market share, competing effectively against established international exchanges like Binance and Bybit.