3 vegan recipes to try this weekend

Who says vegan meals have to be boring? It is a common misconception that plant-based dishes lack flavour or creativity, but the truth is, vegan cuisine offers a world of vibrant and delicious possibilities. No matter your taste, these three recipes will show that plant-based eating can be exciting, satisfying, and full of flavour.

Air-fryer taquitos with cauliflower and black beans

Ingredients:

1½ cups mushrooms, chopped

1 cup onion, finely chopped

1 cup green bell pepper, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 can (15oz) black beans, rinsed and drained

2 tbsp tomato paste

4½ tsp salt-free taco seasoning

2 cups riced cauliflower

1 tbsp lemon juice

¼ tsp sea salt

10 corn tortillas (5-inch)

1¼ cups guacamole

Instructions:

Preheat air fryer to 160°C for 8 minutes. In a saucepan, cook mushrooms, onion, pepper, and garlic with ¼ cup water over medium heat for 10 minutes. Add beans, tomato paste, and taco seasoning. Cook for 5 minutes, then stir in cauliflower, lemon juice, and salt. Warm tortillas and assemble taquitos by rolling the filling tightly inside. Air-fry taquitos for 5-7 minutes until crisp. Serve with guacamole.

Vegan stuffed sweet potatoes

Ingredients:

4 sweet potatoes

1 can black beans (drained and rinsed)

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp cumin

1 avocado, diced

Salsa

Fresh coriander

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 200°C and bake the sweet potatoes for 45-60 minutes until soft. While they bake, heat black beans in a pan with smoked paprika and cumin. Once the sweet potatoes are ready, remove them from the oven, and slice it lengthways, creating a little potato “boat”. Mash the inside of the potato slightly, then stuff them with the spiced black beans. Top with diced avocado, salsa, and fresh coriander.

Vegan chocolate avocado mousse

Ingredients:

2 ripe avocados

3 tbsp cocoa powder

4 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

Pinch of sea salt

Fresh berries or nuts for topping

Instructions:

In a blender, combine the avocados, cocoa powder, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and salt. Blend until smooth and creamy. Taste and adjust sweetness if necessary. Chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes, then serve topped with fresh berries or nuts.