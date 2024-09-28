3 vegan recipes to try this weekend

Who says vegan meals have to be boring? It is a common misconception that plant-based dishes lack flavour or creativity, but the truth is, vegan cuisine offers a world of vibrant and delicious possibilities. No matter your taste, these three recipes will show that plant-based eating can be exciting, satisfying, and full of flavour.
Air-fryer taquitos with cauliflower and black beans
Ingredients:
- 1½ cups mushrooms, chopped
- 1 cup onion, finely chopped
- 1 cup green bell pepper, finely chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 can (15oz) black beans, rinsed and drained
- 2 tbsp tomato paste
- 4½ tsp salt-free taco seasoning
- 2 cups riced cauliflower
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- ¼ tsp sea salt
- 10 corn tortillas (5-inch)
- 1¼ cups guacamole
Instructions:
- Preheat air fryer to 160°C for 8 minutes.
- In a saucepan, cook mushrooms, onion, pepper, and garlic with ¼ cup water over medium heat for 10 minutes. Add beans, tomato paste, and taco seasoning. Cook for 5 minutes, then stir in cauliflower, lemon juice, and salt.
- Warm tortillas and assemble taquitos by rolling the filling tightly inside.
- Air-fry taquitos for 5-7 minutes until crisp. Serve with guacamole.
Vegan stuffed sweet potatoes
Ingredients:
- 4 sweet potatoes
- 1 can black beans (drained and rinsed)
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 avocado, diced
- Salsa
- Fresh coriander
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 200°C and bake the sweet potatoes for 45-60 minutes until soft.
- While they bake, heat black beans in a pan with smoked paprika and cumin.
- Once the sweet potatoes are ready, remove them from the oven, and slice it lengthways, creating a little potato “boat”. Mash the inside of the potato slightly, then stuff them with the spiced black beans.
- Top with diced avocado, salsa, and fresh coriander.
Vegan chocolate avocado mousse
Ingredients:
- 2 ripe avocados
- 3 tbsp cocoa powder
- 4 tbsp maple syrup
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- Pinch of sea salt
- Fresh berries or nuts for topping
Instructions:
- In a blender, combine the avocados, cocoa powder, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and salt. Blend until smooth and creamy.
- Taste and adjust sweetness if necessary.
- Chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes, then serve topped with fresh berries or nuts.