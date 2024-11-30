3 countries where citizens are not allowed to travel freely

Imagine being unable to leave your home country, no matter how much you may want to. For some citizens around the world, this is a reality, as authoritarian governments impose severe restrictions on international travel. While some make it nearly impossible for their people to leave, others enforce travel requirements that are so burdensome, it’s as if they are trapped.

Although some countries have relaxed their strict travel controls in recent years, these three nations still impose heavy restrictions, leaving their citizens with little to no freedom to explore the world outside their borders.

Eritrea

Eritrea, a small East African country, enforces some of the harshest travel restrictions in the world. Citizens must fulfil national service requirements, and those who attempt to leave without official permission face severe penalties. The government has a practice of conducting yearly roundups to capture individuals attempting to evade national service, and those caught trying to escape the country can face imprisonment, hefty fines, or even physical punishment. Additionally, family members of offenders are also penalised. The government’s tight grip on movement has led to incidents where citizens, including athletes, have sought asylum abroad, and the national football team even skipped World Cup qualifiers to avoid defections.

North Korea

In North Korea, the government dictates every aspect of travel, both within the country and abroad. It is illegal for citizens to leave the country without explicit permission from the regime, and those who attempt to escape face horrific consequences, including forced labour or imprisonment in a political prison camp. For those lucky enough to travel, the state keeps a close watch, with constant surveillance and mandatory ideological debriefings upon their return.

Turkmenistan

In Turkmenistan, travel restrictions are often politically motivated, with certain citizens prohibited from leaving due to national security concerns. Young men, political activists, and their families are commonly targeted, with law enforcement agencies instructed to prevent them from travelling abroad. Reports indicate that tens of thousands of citizens have been barred from leaving, including those involved in political protests or accused of crimes.

