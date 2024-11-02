234Finance to promote industrial collaboration at summit

234Finance’s annual conference, Mentor Matchup Challenge 6.0, will focus on the promotion of industrialisation in Africa and fostering collaboration among industry leaders.

The event, themed: “Building Resilient Industries” is scheduled to be held on December 4, 2024, in Lagos.

A statement by the firm noted that the platform promotes industrialisation in Africa and fosters collaboration among industry leaders.

“In its sixth edition, MMC will continue to connect business owners and professionals with industry leaders and funding opportunities.

“Since its inception, the Mentor Matchup Challenge has empowered business owners to expand their enterprises, refine their operational processes, and increase their workforce.

“This year’s theme, ‘Building Resilient Industries,’ is particularly crucial as it addresses the pressing need for innovative solutions and sustainable practices amid the current economic challenges facing Nigeria and the African continent,” the statement reads.

The conference will bring together key stakeholders from various sectors, including Energy, Agribusiness, Manufacturing, Trade and Retail, and Fashion and Textile. By uniting decision-makers and innovators, MMC 6.0 aims to inspire collaboration and drive impactful change across industries.

The event will feature a lineup of speakers, including; Ngozi Ekeoma, Group Managing Director of Nepal Energies, Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes, Founder and Managing Partner of Aruwa Capital Management; Sandrah Tubobereni, Founder and Creative Director of TUBO; Aminu Nyako, Managing Director of Sebore Group; Fegho Umunubo, Special Adviser to the President on Digital and Creative Economy; Michel Ussene, Executive Chairman of Black Cheetah Group; and Lethabo Sithole, Managing Director of Amila Africa, among others.

“MMC 6.0 promises a wealth of opportunities through engaging panel discussions, insightful fireside chats, mentorship sessions, and lively entertainment, all designed to facilitate networking and knowledge sharing. The Indigenous Industries Exhibition will showcase local brands, providing an avenue for participants to connect with some of Africa’s most influential business minds and explore solutions for resilient industries,” the statement added.

