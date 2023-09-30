2023 GTCO Fashion Weekend to provide retailers opportunity to leverage emerging trends

The highly anticipated event in the Nigerian and international fashion industry, GTCO Fashion Weekend is set to provides a unique opportunity for local fashion retailers to seize on emerging trends and buyers’ preferences to reposition their businesses and thrive amidst the uncertainties and complexities of the future.

The event which is set to hold its 6th edition billed to commence on November 11-12, 2023 at the GTCentre, Plot 1 Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Lagos is an annual consumer-focused fair designed to showcase the best of Africa’s finest fashion to a global audience.

Over the years, the event has firmly established its place as an incubator for diverse talent, creativity, and enterprise in fashion retail, bringing together some of Africa’s prominent fashion brands alongside relatively newer labels to interact with universally celebrated fashion icons and engaging style personalities.

In keeping with tradition, this year’s event will feature insightful master-classes and thrilling runway shows together with free stalls for over 120 fashion retailers.

Colourful façades, lively music, and a delightful ambience, are the popular elements of GTCO fairs that work together to create a multisensory, thoroughly fulfilling experience for all attendees.

Speaking on the 2023 GTCO Fashion Weekend, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Segun Agbaje, said: “Fashion is not just about making items of clothing or style accessories, it is about exploring feelings and channelling creative expressions to create experiences that resonate with various buyers, across different markets. The GTCO Fashion Weekend is constantly evolving to reflect the rapid growth of the global fashion industry in terms of size and sophistication, as we continue to draw on the endless possibilities in fashion retail to create better outcomes for individuals, indigenous businesses, and our communities.”

Agbaje further said: “The landscape for fashion design is always shifting; so too are the needs of consumers. The 2023 GTCO Fashion Weekend provides a unique opportunity for local fashion retailers to seize on emerging trends and buyers’ preferences to reposition their businesses and thrive amidst the uncertainties and complexities of the future.”

The GTCO Fashion weekend is one of the main platforms of Guaranty Trust Bank, the flagship subsidiary of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc for ‘Promoting Enterprise’ primarily to benefit its growing retail and SME customer base as well as support the indigenous creatives industry.