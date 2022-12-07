2022 Prestigious Hall of Fame Award: Those who made the list

Lagos, the Centre Of Excellence was thrown into a wild frenzy and excitement when the 3rd Edition of the Prestigious Hall Of Fame Award 2022 held at the prestigious 5 Star Oriental Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Men and women from different works and walks of life converged at the venue to either receive their Awards or cheer up their loved ones.

Introducing the Hall of Fame Award, Mc- Goshen Ndubuisi Onwuzo, the CEO of Prestigious Universal Magazine ( PUMA), stated that the Award is a divine vision of PUMA.

“The Prestigious Universal Magazine which was founded in 2008 first started as Pure Heart Magazine, published by Pure Heart Global Communications Limited, with her first office located in Nnewi, Anambra State Nigeria. This great vision was designed to be an Event Magazine that would cover Social Events, Political Events, Sports and Entertainment.”

Continuing, he said, “As part of it’s program to encourage Human and Community Development, PUMA initiated the Prestigious Hall Of Fame Award as a means to honour deserving Nigerians. The Prestigious Hall of Fame Award which is an Annual Event is designed to recognize men and women who have excelled in their various fields of human endeavours and contributed to the development of the society and humanity.

Prestigious Hall of Fame was launched on the 14th of September 2018 at the Golden Tulip Hotels, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State, Nigeria. After the 2018 maiden edition, we were preparing big for the 2019 edition before the world was hit by the COVID 19 pandemic which extended till 2020. And in 2021, we had our 2nd edition in Istanbul Turkey.”

Onwuzo congratulated all those being honoured and urged them to continue with their good works, while assuring Invited Guests to expect their turns in subsequent editions.

Those who made this year’s list are: Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah as The Most Outstanding Senator In Constituency Projects Implementation and Human Relation; Femi Adesina as The Most Influential Media Personality of The Year; Joseph Ugboaja as The Most Outstanding Health Care Manager of The Year; Onyebuchi Chrs Ifediora ( OCI) as The Most Impactful NGO of The Year; and Ifeanyi Nwankwo ( MC Orange) as The Most Outstanding Event Manager Of The Year 2022.

Chibuzor Chinyere (Omega Power Ministry) as The Humanitarian Role Model Of The Year; Emma Bishop Okonkwo, Chairman Ekulu Group as The Most Outstanding Conglomerate Of The Year, 2022; Jamar Ogochukwu ( Ugo Best Foundation USA) as The Best NGO in Humanitarian Services; Chidi Anyaegbu, ( Okeiyi Amichi) Chairman Chisco Transport Ltd.as The Most Prestigious Overall Transportation Business Company of The Year 2022; Dozie Mbanefo ( New Crystal Communications Ltd.) as The Most Outstanding Personality On Media and Advertising Business 2022; Joachim Aforjama MD Big C Real Estate & Properties as The Prestigious Biggest Investor in Real Estate & Properties 2022; Henry Ezenwa ( Eze Global) as The Most Outstanding Diaspora Businessman of The Year 2022; Sir Daniel Chukwudozie, Chairman Dozzy Oil and Gas as The Prestigious Oil and Gas Company of The Year 2022; Peter Nwosu ( Okuenyelumba) USA, International Legal Practitioner of The Year; Lucky Udenka MD Lucky Gardens as The Prestigious Real Estate Developer of The Year 2022; Emmanuel Okafor (Igwulibe Ojoto) as The Real Estate Developer Achievers Award 2022.

Others are: Ifeanyi Harry, Chairman Ocean Group as The Prestigious Businessman of The Year; Victor Nwalibeaku as The Prestigious Sports Personality of The Year 2020. Henry Ebuluofor ( Henry Montego Homes) Real Estate Man of The Year, Tochukwu Ezisi, (Emmatoks Agencies Ltd.) as The Maritime Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022; Uche Angelina Umeoha ( Emab Group) as The Prestigious Businesswoman of The Year 2020; Monday Akunna as The Leadership and Entrepreneur Person of the Year 2022; Daniel Chido Maduka, as The Philanthropist Personality of The Year 2022; Chijioke Nwajioha, CEO, Gran Hermano Academy Awka as The Prestigious School Proprietor of The Year 2022; Lawrence Agu, Chairman Lawmaco Interbiz,Makers of Hardex Lubricant Engine Oil, as the Lubricant Maker of The Year 2022 and others.