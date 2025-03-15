In Nigeria, gender-based violence (GBV) remains a prevalent crisis, with countless women and girls enduring physical, emotional, and psychological abuse.

The numbers are disturbing: according to the National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), approximately 30% of women aged 15 to 49 have experienced physical violence, while many others suffer in silence due to cultural stigmas, inadequate legal protection, and societal neglect.

Despite the bleak reality, a formidable group of Nigerian women is refusing to be silenced. From survivors turned activists to leaders using their platforms to challenge harmful societal norms, these women are fighting tirelessly to protect others from the same pain they endured. Their courage, determination, and commitment to justice have sparked a movement that is reshaping conversations around gender-based violence.

With grassroots initiatives, legal reforms, educational programs, and creative expression, these 15 women are confronting GBV head-on and creating pathways for healing and empowerment. Their stories are testaments to resilience and the unyielding belief that every woman deserves safety, dignity, and respect.

According to details compiled by BusinessDay, here are 15 women who are not just activists, but warriors, whose voices cut through the darkness of silence, urging society to acknowledge the pain of survivors and transform it into a movement for change.

1. Dorothy Njemanze – Dorothy Njemanze Foundation

Dorothy Njemanze knows the terror of being a woman in a society that often turns its back on victims. As an actress and human rights activist, her journey to advocacy began from a place of personal pain. She was once abducted, beaten, and humiliated by state officials who mistook her for a prostitute simply for being out late at night. That night’s horror became a turning point in her life.

Through the Dorothy Njemanze Foundation, she provides legal aid, counseling, and rehabilitation for survivors of sexual violence. Her work stretches beyond just offering help — she challenges harmful societal norms through documentaries, public speaking, and media campaigns. “I refuse to be silenced. Every woman’s pain matters, and every abuser must be held accountable,” Dorothy says, her voice firm with conviction.

2. Dr. Kemi DaSilva-Ibru – Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF)

For Dr. Kemi DaSilva-Ibru, the statistics are not just numbers — they are shattered lives and broken dreams. As a medical doctor and public health advocate, she founded WARIF to provide a lifeline to survivors of rape and sexual violence. The foundation’s one-stop center offers medical care, legal aid, and emotional support to those who have been violated.

WARIF’s Safe Haven Initiative has transformed the lives of over 30,000 women across Nigeria. But for Dr. Kemi, it’s not just about the numbers; it’s about each woman who walks through their doors. “The most powerful tool a woman has is her voice. Our job is to ensure that voice is heard and believed,” she says passionately.

3. Olutimehin Adegbeye – Writer, speaker, and activist

Olutimehin Adegbeye is a storyteller whose words cut through societal complacency like a knife. She uses her writing and public speaking to spotlight the intersecting realities of gender, power, and systemic violence. Her TED Talk, “Who Belongs in a City?” explores how urban spaces can be both hostile and liberating for women.

Olutimehin’s activism is rooted in personal experience and a deep desire for justice. “Every time I speak, I imagine the young girl hiding her truth because no one will believe her. I speak for her,” she says. Her work forces society to confront the cultural and structural factors that perpetuate GBV.

4. Yasmin Belo-Osagie – ‘She Leads Africa’

Through ‘She Leads Africa’, Yasmin Belo-Osagie is empowering young women to build economic power and break free from abusive situations. Her organization offers training, mentorship, and resources to women entrepreneurs. But beyond business, Yasmin has made it a point to address the broader issue of gender inequality.

“Empowerment is not just about financial independence. It’s about having the courage to walk away from what breaks you,” Yasmin emphasizes. Her advocacy goes beyond classrooms and workshops — she has become a voice for the voiceless, challenging cultural norms that limit women’s freedom.

5. Chioma Agwuegbo – TechHer

Chioma Agwuegbo believes technology can be a powerful weapon in the fight against GBV. Through her organization, TechHer, she is teaching women how to use digital tools to speak out against violence and create safe spaces online.

“For too long, silence has been mistaken for peace. Technology gives us the power to shatter that silence,” Chioma says. She uses social media to amplify campaigns, educate the public, and advocate for policies that protect women from violence.

6. Aisha Yesufu – Bold activist and human rights advocate

Aisha Yesufu’s name has become synonymous with courage. The iconic image of her standing fearlessly with her fist raised during the EndSARS protests is etched in the minds of many. But her activism goes beyond police brutality; it encompasses the everyday violence faced by women and girls in Nigeria.

Known for her unapologetic stance against injustice, Aisha doesn’t mince words when addressing the government’s failure to protect women. “Being loud is not my choice; it’s a necessity. Silence is what allows the abusers to thrive,” she declares. Her powerful voice continues to rally women to demand their rights and push for laws that genuinely protect them.

7. Blessing Okoedion – Survivor turned advocate

Blessing Okoedion’s journey from victim to advocate is nothing short of extraordinary. Trafficked to Europe under the guise of a job offer, she endured horrors many can only imagine. But her resilience triumphed over despair.

Upon escaping, she dedicated her life to combating human trafficking and gender-based violence. Speaking at international forums, she narrates her painful experiences not for pity but to educate and inspire. “Survival is not enough. We have to rebuild our lives and help others do the same,” Blessing says, her voice steady and unwavering.

8. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala – Economist and advocate for women’s rights

While many know Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as a global economic powerhouse, her advocacy for women’s rights is just as powerful. She has consistently used her influence to highlight the economic impact of gender-based violence, arguing that no nation can thrive when half of its population is held back by fear and oppression.

“Women are the backbone of any society. To harm them is to harm our future,” she insists. Through speeches, writings, and advisory roles, Ngozi continues to champion initiatives aimed at protecting women from violence and promoting their economic empowerment.

9. Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi – Feminist advocate and former first lady of Ekiti state

Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi’s advocacy is rooted in both policy and grassroots action. As the First Lady of Ekiti State, she implemented groundbreaking initiatives aimed at protecting women from abuse, including the Gender-Based Violence Prohibition Law.

Her writings, particularly her memoir “Speaking Above A Whisper,” highlight the struggles of women fighting to be heard in a patriarchal society. “I’ve seen the pain, the brokenness. But I’ve also seen the strength that emerges when women come together,” she says. Her work remains a testament to the power of collective action.

10. Hauwa Ojeifo – Mental health advocate and founder of She Writes Woman

Hauwa Ojeifo’s journey into advocacy began with her own struggle with bipolar disorder. Realizing that the mental health needs of survivors of gender-based violence were often overlooked, she founded She Writes Woman, a mental health organization dedicated to providing support, counseling, and advocacy for women in distress.

“Healing is a journey, not a destination. Every woman deserves a safe space to rediscover her strength,” Hauwa explains. Her work continues to break the silence surrounding both mental health and gender-based violence, offering hope to countless women seeking healing.

11. Titilope Sonuga – Poet and advocate

Titilope Sonuga is more than just a poet; she’s a force of nature. Through her art, she paints vivid pictures of pain, resilience, and healing. Her spoken word performances like “Becoming” have left audiences in tears, but also in awe of the power of truth.

Titilope uses her creative talents to give voice to the silenced, encouraging women to own their narratives. “Art can be healing. It can be a mirror that shows us our wounds, and at the same time, offers a way to mend them,” she says. Her advocacy goes beyond words; it’s a call to action for women to reclaim their power.

12. Aderonke Apata – Human rights defender

Aderonke Apata’s battle for freedom and justice has been a long and grueling one. Persecuted for her sexuality, she fled Nigeria and sought asylum in the UK, where her case drew global attention.

As the founder of African Rainbow Family, she has dedicated her life to fighting for the rights of LGBTQ+ women who face violence and discrimination. “I survived. But survival is not the end. It’s the beginning of something greater — the fight for justice,” Aderonke affirms.

13. Funmi Iyanda – Journalist and social commentator

Funmi Iyanda has always been a voice for the voiceless. Through her media platform, Public Eye, she tackles social issues head-on, refusing to shy away from uncomfortable conversations about gender-based violence.

“The media has a duty to speak the truth, especially when the truth is painful,” Funmi insists. Her storytelling style is raw, authentic, and unafraid to question societal norms that enable violence against women.

14. Bukky Shonibare – #BringBackOurGirls Co-convener

Bukky Shonibare’s activism became global when she joined the #BringBackOurGirls movement, demanding justice for the Chibok schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram. But her work extends far beyond that.

Through the Girl Child Education Project (GCEP), she offers mentorship, scholarships, and psychological support to young girls affected by violence. “Our girls deserve to dream, to learn, and to live without fear. That’s what I fight for every day,” Bukky explains.

15. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde – Actress and philanthropist

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde may be a superstar, but her heart beats for humanitarian causes. Through her Omotola Youth Empowerment Programme (OYEP), she provides economic empowerment and advocates against child trafficking and domestic abuse.

“Fame is nothing if it doesn’t uplift others. I want my platform to be a weapon against injustice,” Omotola declares with passion. Her dedication to the cause is a testament to her belief that no woman should be left to suffer in silence.

