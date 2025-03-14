In the evolving landscape of corporate leadership, diversity is no longer just a metric—it is a strategic imperative. As organisations navigate an increasingly complex business environment, gender diversity in leadership has emerged as a critical driver of innovation, agility, and long-term success. At BAT Nigeria, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) are not just ideals but fundamental to our corporate strategy, fostering a culture where talent thrives, and leadership opportunities are accessible to all.

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day 2025 under the theme “Accelerate Action,” BAT Nigeria reaffirms its commitment to dismantling barriers, amplifying women in leadership, and fostering gender equity in the backdrop of an environment where the most capable talent—regardless of gender—can rise to the top.

“At BAT, we recognise that diverse leadership is not just about fairness—it’s about business excellence,” says Yarub Al-Bahrani, Managing Director, BAT West and Central Africa. “Organisations that embrace inclusivity are more innovative, resilient, and better positioned for sustainable success. That is why we remain committed to advancing women’s leadership across all areas of our business.”

A significant milestone in this journey is the appointment of Osose Aziba as the Head of Legal and Compliance and Buky Olukoga as the Head of Human Resources and Inclusion for West and Central Africa (WCA). With these leadership appointments, women now hold four key positions within the senior leadership team in West and Central Africa, including Odiri Erewa-Meggison, Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Director, and Kikelomo Fisayo-Okusanya, Head of Marketing Deployment.

At BAT Nigeria, fostering female leadership goes beyond representation to building an environment where women excel across all functions, including traditionally male-dominated areas such as legal, regulatory affairs, security, and commercial strategy. By embedding DEI into our leadership approach, we are turning gender equity from aspiration to reality. “This is not about meeting quotas,” Al-Bahrani asserts. “It is about ensuring that talent, expertise, and leadership capabilities—irrespective of gender—are in leadership. Our objective is clear: to cultivate an inclusive environment where women can advance and lead at every level of the organisation.”

BAT Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to DEI has not gone unnoticed. The company has been recognised as a Global Top Employer in Nigeria and Africa, reinforcing its reputation as a workplace that prioritises inclusion, talent development, and employee well-being.

“This recognition is not just an accolade—it reflects our continuous drive to embed diversity and inclusion into our corporate DNA. We do not only advocate for gender equity; we are institutionalising it,” says Al-Bahrani.

At BAT Nigeria, we are not only driving change within our workforce but also shaping industry best practices across Africa. “Our ambition is clear,” Al-Bahrani concludes. “We are building a legacy where women are not only part of the conversation but are shaping the agenda. While we are committed to building A Better TomorrowTM, we believe that Tomorrow can’t wait. The journey toward a more inclusive and equitable workplace is ongoing, and at BAT Nigeria, we are committed to leading the charge.”

By embedding DEI into its leadership strategy, fostering mentorship, and ensuring career advancement for women, BAT Nigeria continues to demonstrate that gender diversity is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic advantage that drives innovation, strengthens resilience, and secures long-term success.

Al-Bahrani is the Managing Director of BAT Nigeria West and Central Africa.

