13 businesses that thrive across different weather conditions

Different weather conditions affect consumer behaviour and create specific business opportunities. The dry/sunny, rainy, and harmattan periods influence the demand for certain products and services.

As temperatures change and rainfall varies, consumers adjust their habits and buying decisions. This gives businesses a chance to adjust their products, marketing, and operations to meet changing needs. By understanding how weather affects consumer choices, businesses can take advantage of seasonal trends, reduce losses, and increase profits.

Here are 13 businesses that excel during these seasons:

Dry/sunny season

The dry season is marked by intense heat, which increases the need for cooling solutions, hydration, and protection from the sun. Businesses that cater to these needs thrive as people look for ways to stay comfortable and safe during the hot weather.

Cold drink and ice block production

High temperatures increase the demand for cold drinks and ice blocks. Entrepreneurs can start small with minimal equipment and scale as demand grows.

Water supply business

Water scarcity is a common challenge during the dry season, especially in rural and semi-urban areas where wells and other water sources often dry up. This creates a high demand for tanker water delivery services, as people look for reliable alternatives to meet their daily needs. Another profitable option is drilling a private borehole and selling water to the community. You can charge a fee based on the quantity fetched, such as per gallon or per bucket.

Air conditioning and fan sales/repairs

Rising temperatures push consumers to invest in cooling appliances. Businesses dealing in air conditioning units, fans, and repair services experience increased patronage.

Sunscreen and sunglasses sales

The heat also drives demand for protective gear. Retailers who stock quality sunscreen and sunglasses can tap into a growing market.

Rainy season

The rainy season affects transportation, clothing choices, and general outdoor activities. Businesses that meet these needs thrive during this time:

Umbrella and raincoat sales

The constant rains make umbrellas and raincoats essential. Setting up in high-traffic areas, such as markets, major highways and schools, can yield significant sales.

Waterproof footwear

Retailing durable, affordable waterproof shoes or boots meets a practical need, especially for workers in areas prone to flooding.

Laundry services

Limited sunshine makes drying clothes a challenge. Laundry businesses with efficient drying systems or quick delivery services see increased demand.

Roadside repairs for vehicles

Potholes and flooded roads cause frequent vehicle breakdowns. Mechanics and roadside repair services thrive during this season.

Agricultural inputs and tools

Farmers prepare for planting during the rains, making this period lucrative for businesses selling seeds, fertilizers, and farming tools.

Harmattan period

Harmattan is characterized by dry, dusty winds and cooler temperatures. The following businesses perform well during this time:

Skincare products

The dry air causes cracked skin and chapped lips, increasing the demand for moisturizers, lip balms, and other skincare products.

Warm clothing and blankets

Cooler temperatures encourage the purchase of sweaters, jackets, and blankets. Traders stocking up on these items see increased sales, particularly in northern Nigeria.

Dust-proof accessories

Face masks, goggles, and vehicle covers are in demand as people seek protection from the dusty environment.

Health and wellness products

Products like nasal sprays, humidifiers, and herbal remedies help people combat harmattan-related health issues.

