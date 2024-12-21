12 businesses that boom at Christmas

Christmas is not just a time for love, laughter, and celebration, it is also a season of opportunity for businesses. As families prepare to feast, gift, and look their festive best, certain industries experience a surge in demand that transforms December into their busiest and most lucrative month of the year. This period brings both the chaos of last-minute shoppers and the joy of cash alert.

If you have ever wondered which businesses thrive the most during the holidays, here are 12 that make the most of the Christmas boom.

Sale of rice

Rice is, without question, the king of Christmas meals. Both wholesalers and retailers reap the rewards of the season. Wholesalers see an influx of companies buying bags of rice in bulk to gift employees, while retailers stock up to meet the heavy demand from individuals. And, let us face it, no Christmas is complete without rice making an appearance at the dining table.

Sale of frozen food

If there is one thing that fills freezers across the country during Christmas, it is frozen turkey, chicken, and fish. Frozen food is in high demand as families prepare to cook up feasts that will be talked about for weeks.

Sale of livestock

For those who prefer the freshest meat, sellers of live chickens, turkeys, cows and goats see their busiest time of year. Customers wake up at dawn to pick the best option, often creating a buzz at markets across the country. For many, the joy of Christmas begins with watching daddy or big brother prepare the livestock.

Sale of drinks

What is a Christmas party without drinks? Sellers of soft drinks, juices, wines, and spirits enjoy booming sales as families stock up to entertain guests and toast to the season. Whether it is a bottle of soft drink for the kids or a fine wine for the adults, drinks vendors are essential to keeping the celebrations merry and bright.

Sale of groundnut oil

Frying becomes a festive sport during Christmas. From the stew base for the jollof rice to perfectly browned chicken, groundnut oil is in high demand. Companies often purchase it in bulk for staff gifts, while families stock their pantries to keep up with all the cooking and frying that happens over the holidays.

Sale of fresh pepper, tomatoes, and onions

Even with prices soaring during the festive season, sellers of fresh pepper, tomatoes, and onions experience brisk business. These ingredients are the heart and soul of Christmas dishes—from smoky jollof rice to stews and soups. After all, what would Christmas be without the tantalising aroma of a pot of jollof?

Sale of gift items and hampers

The season of giving brings a boom for sellers of perfumes, wristwatches, bags, and jewellery. Hampers, filled with snacks, drinks, and small gifts, remain a go-to choice for both corporate organisations and individuals looking to show appreciation. Whether for staff, clients, or loved ones, these festive packages add to the joy of the season.

Sale of clothes and shoes

Christmas is a time to look your absolute best, and sellers of clothes and shoes know this well. From fabric vendors to those selling ready-made outfits, businesses see a massive spike in sales as families shop for new clothes to wear on Christmas Day or to special events. Looking fresh and fabulous is practically a Christmas tradition.

Fashion designing

Tailors and fashion designers work overtime during Christmas, meeting the demand for bespoke outfits. Everyone wants something special for the season, whether it is matching family asoebi, glamorous dresses, or sharp suits. It is their busiest and most rewarding time of year.

Hairdressing

A visit to the salon is an essential part of getting Christmas-ready. Hairdressers have their hands full as clients rush to refresh their looks before the big day. Whether it is for family photos, Christmas parties, or church services, a festive hairstyle is non-negotiable.

Sale of hair

From wigs and weave-ons to braiding attachments, hair vendors also enjoy their share of the Christmas boom. Many see new hair as a gift to themselves, and there is no better time to splurge on a fresh look than the holidays.

Sale of Christmas decorations and lights

Christmas would not feel the same without decorations. Vendors selling Christmas trees, fairy lights, and ornaments experience a surge in sales as families and businesses deck their spaces. These decorations bring homes and offices to life, adding a touch of magic to the season.

Share