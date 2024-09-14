10 unforgettable Nigerian soap operas of all time

Over the years, Nigeria has carved a niche for itself in the global entertainment scene, with its Nollywood industry ranking as the second-largest in the world.

Among its many offerings, Nigerian soap operas have played a significant role in shaping the country’s television history.

These dramas have kept audiences glued to their screens, often offering a mix of gripping storylines, cultural representation, and real-life reflections. Here’s a look at the top 10 unforgettable Nigerian soap operas that have left an indelible mark on viewers.

Fuji house of commotion

A lighter comedy-drama created by the late Amaka Igwe, Fuji House of Commotion followed the chaotic lives of Chief Fuji who is married to four women and has numerous kids to provide for.

With humor, it addressed family dynamics, sibling rivalry, and societal norms. It was beloved for its humorous portrayal of real-life situations, making it one of Nigeria’s longest-running sitcoms.

The Nigerian soap opera featured Kunle Bamtefa as Chief Fuji, Toun Oni as Mama Moji, Ngozi Nwosu as Peace, Louisa Onu as Ireti, Ireti Doyle as Caro, Jude Orhoha as Gbenro, John Njamah as Rabiu, and Chika Chukwu as Jumoke among others.

Checkmate (1991-1994)

For three years Nigerians were held spellbound by the Sunday night soap opera. Created and written by the late Amaka Igwe, Checkmate was the tale of the aristocratic family Haatrope trying to survive attacks from enemies both inside and outside of the family.

The soap opera introduced many to Ego Boyo, the late Francis Agu, Norbert Young, and the charismatic Richard Mofe Damijo who played the role of Segun Kadiri. Checkmate also touched on societal issues such as cultism and polygamy.

Papa Ajasco

Papa Ajasco and Company (formerly The Ajasco Family) is a Nigerian family television sitcom created by Wale Adenuga in 1997.

The show is a spin-off of a feature film of the same title produced by Wale Adenuga in 1984, which in turn is based on the comic Ikebe Super. The story revolves around the Ajasco family and their comedic interpretations of major societal issues.

The main characters include the promiscuous patriarch, Papa Ajasco, his long-suffering wife Mama Ajasco, their mischievous son Bobo Ajasco, local playboy Boy Alinco, promiscuous gold-digger Miss Pepeiye, and illiterate ne’er-do-wells Pa James and Pa Jimoh.

Everyday people

The flagship series starred top and entertaining Nollywood stars like the late Sam Loco Efe, Carol King, Nobert Young, Ify Onwuemene, Seun Soremi, Big Tony, Juliet Martin-Abazie, Ejiro Okurame, Ignis Ekwe, Desmond Elliot among others.

‘Everyday People’ aired in the early 2000s came with lots of comedy, suspense and tears. It revolved around the daily lives of families in an urban society.

Produced by Tajudeen Adepetu, ‘Everyday People’ presented fans with a soundtrack most people are yet to forget.

Super Story (2001-2018)

Super Story is the brainchild of TV producer Wale Adenuga who is also responsible for Papa Ajasco on TV and print. Super Story is a unique format that has appealed to the Nigerian audience.

The first season of the show told the story of Suara and Toyin Tomato (played by the brilliant Sola Sobowale). The debut season was a hit which has influenced the success of the following seasons.

Each season tells a different story centred around the lives of middle-class Nigeria.

Ripples (1988-1993)

The soap opera produced by the Sheikh of Nollywood, Zeb Ejiro was a hit in its day and ran for five years.

Even though Patrick Doyle who played the role of Melvin Dehinde-Phillips left the show controversially, it didn’t stop the momentum of the show.

Ripples also gave a little girl by the name of Genvieve Nnaji her first TV role.

I Need to Know (1997-2002)

Starring Nigerian A-list actress Funke Akindele, the TV series was an educative show sponsored by the United Nations Population Fund.

The TV series dwelt on the lives of seven secondary school students dealing with life in their teenage years. HIV/AIDS and teenage pregnancy were strong themes in the show.

The very popular theme song was done by Kalamashaka. For young people, I Need To Know was a TV series dedicated to them.

Domino

During the early 2000s, Domino captured the hearts of Nigerian viewers with its upscale, dramatic portrayal of love, betrayal, and business intrigues.

Its strong cast, which included the likes of Kate Henshaw and Fred Amata, was central to its popularity. Domino showcased the evolution of Nigerian soap operas in terms of production quality and storytelling.

Dear Mother

Dear Mother was one of the most beloved Nigerian soap operas that aired in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Focusing on the intricacies of family life, particularly from a mother’s perspective, it captured the hearts of viewers across the country with its relatable themes and heartfelt storytelling.

The movie featured Evelyn Ikuenobe-Otaigbe as Mama Francis, and Francis Odega as Papa Francis, among others

This Life

This Life was one of Nigeria’s most impactful soap operas, known for its intense drama, gripping storylines, and its ability to tackle real-life issues that resonated deeply with audiences. Airing in the early 2000s, the series was produced by Wale Adenuga Productions, the same creators behind other hit shows like Super Story.

The movie centered around various families and individuals, portraying the struggles they faced in dealing with societal issues such as poverty, infidelity, greed, and betrayal. Each season introduced different sets of characters and story arcs, but the common theme was the exploration of moral choices and their consequences.

The TV series featured Bimbo Akintola, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raim, Segun Arinze, and Yemi Blaq, among others.