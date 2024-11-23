Bad breath—also known as halitosis—can be an embarrassing problem, and it is often caused by a variety of everyday factors. While we tend to focus on brushing and flossing, several hidden culprits could be contributing to your bad breath.

Here are 10 surprising things that cause bad breath, and simple steps you can take to keep your mouth feeling fresh.

Dry mouth

When you do not drink enough water, your mouth can become dry, which allows bacteria to thrive, leading to unpleasant odours. Staying hydrated is key to keeping your mouth moist and preventing bad breath.

Coffee and alcohol

Both coffee and alcohol can cause your mouth to dry out, leaving you more prone to bad breath. If you drink coffee or alcohol, be sure to drink water alongside it to stay hydrated.

Dental appliances

Braces, retainers, and dentures can trap food particles and bacteria, which can cause a foul smell in your mouth. Regular cleaning of your dental appliances is essential to maintain fresh breath.

Tobacco

Smoking or chewing tobacco not only leaves a lingering smell but also dries out the mouth, increasing the risk of bad breath. Quitting smoking is one of the best ways to improve your breath and your overall health.

Spicy foods

Spicy foods like curries, onions, and garlic can leave lingering scents in your mouth that contribute to bad breath. Chewing sugar-free gum to stimulate saliva production and freshen your breath after eating.

Poor oral hygiene

If you are not brushing and flossing regularly, food particles and bacteria can build up in your mouth, causing bad breath. Make sure to brush twice a day and floss daily to keep your mouth clean.

Sugar-sweetened (processed sugar) snacks

Candy, biscuits, and sugary snacks can contribute to bad breath by providing food for the bacteria in your mouth. Opt for healthier snacks and avoid sugary treats to maintain fresh breath.

Sinus infections and allergies

A sinus infection or allergy can lead to post-nasal drip, where mucus drips down the back of your throat, causing bad breath. Managing your sinus issues can help alleviate the problem.

Gum disease

Gum disease can cause persistent bad breath due to the bacteria that build up in infected gums. Regular dental check-ups and good oral hygiene practices are essential for preventing gum disease.

Dehydration

When you are dehydrated, your body produces less saliva, which means less protection against bacteria that cause bad breath. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your mouth fresh and hydrated.

