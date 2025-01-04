10 simple exercises for office workers

Sitting at a desk all day can take a toll on your body. From back pain to reduced circulation, prolonged sitting can lead to health issues that affect productivity and well-being. For office workers, incorporating simple exercises into the workday can help counter these effects and promote a healthier lifestyle.

Here are simple exercises that can be done without leaving your workspace.

Chair stretches

Stretching improves flexibility and reduces stiffness. While seated, stretch your arms overhead and interlock your fingers to release tension in your shoulders. For your legs, extend one leg out straight and hold for a few seconds, then switch to the other leg.

Neck rolls

Neck stiffness is common after long hours of screen time. To ease this, slowly roll your head in a circular motion. Do this in both clockwise and counterclockwise directions for a few seconds.

Desk push-ups

Use your desk for support to perform incline push-ups. Place your hands on the edge of the desk, step back slightly, and lower your chest towards the desk before pushing back up. This helps strengthen your arms and upper body.

Seated leg lifts

While sitting, straighten one leg and hold it parallel to the floor for a few seconds. Lower it back down and repeat with the other leg. This engages your core and leg muscles.

Wrist and finger stretches

Typing for extended periods can strain your wrists and fingers. Stretch your fingers by pulling them back gently with your other hand. Rotate your wrists in circles to improve flexibility.

Standing calf raises

Stand behind your chair for balance and raise your heels off the ground, then slowly lower them back down. This exercise improves circulation and strengthens your calf muscles.

Shoulder shrugs

Shrug your shoulders up towards your ears and hold for a few seconds before releasing. This relieves tension in the neck and shoulders caused by poor posture.

Seated spinal twist

Sit upright in your chair, place one hand on the opposite armrest, and twist your torso gently towards that side. Hold for a few seconds, then switch sides. This helps loosen up your back.

Walking breaks

Take short walking breaks around the office to improve circulation and break up long periods of sitting. Even a brief walk to the water cooler can make a difference.

Standing quad stretch

While standing, hold onto your chair to assist in balance.Bend your knee by grasping your ankle with one hand, moving your foot toward your buttocks.Gently pull on your ankle to bend your knee as far as possible. Hold for 30 seconds and repeat with the other leg. This helps stretch the quadriceps and improve flexibility.

