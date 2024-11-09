10 reasons why beards have always been more than just facial hair

While there has been talk on the significance of keeping beards, with some arguing that beards serve no purpose other than just aesthetics, history tells a different story. Across various eras and societies, beards have held profound symbolic meanings, representing everything from wisdom and strength to honour and social status. Here’s a look at how different cultures have historically viewed and valued beards.

Beards as a shield in prehistoric times

Early humans are believed to have grown beards for practical reasons, such as warmth and protection. Thick beards shielded the face from cold winds and served as natural cushioning during physical confrontations. Additionally, a beard could intimidate rivals by making a man appear stronger and more formidable.

Celtic beards: Oaths and honour

In ancient Celtic culture, beards were symbols of masculinity and integrity. Otto the Great, a Holy Roman Emperor, would swear by his beard to convey sincerity. The Celtic reverence for facial hair reflected the belief that a man’s beard was intertwined with his personal honour.

Symbol of wisdom and dignity in eastern cultures

Beards have long been venerated in India and other Eastern societies as signs of dignity, strength, and wisdom. In ancient India, a beard could also be used for punishment. Men found guilty of certain offences would have their beards cut off, marking them with dishonour and shame. Additionally, men would sometimes pledge their beards as collateral for debts.

A marker of wealth in ancient Egypt

For ancient Egyptians, beards symbolised power and prosperity. Wealthy men, including pharaohs, would dye and weave their beards with gold threads. Beards in Egypt were meticulously groomed, further distinguishing the elite from the commoners.

The Viking beard: A tool of fear and pride

Viking warriors used their well-groomed beards as a source of intimidation. Known for their fierce appearance, Vikings took great pride in their facial hair, considering it an essential aspect of their identity as they ventured on raids. Archaeological findings reveal that Vikings used tools to maintain their beards, demonstrating an early commitment to beard grooming.

Mediaeval beards: A sign of knightly honour

In the Middle Ages, knights saw their beards as emblems of honour and virility. Conversely, members of the Catholic clergy remained clean-shaven, symbolising celibacy. Beards in this period were so respected that touching another man’s beard was considered highly offensive and could lead to a duel.

French military facial hair: Rank and role

By the 18th and 19th centuries, French troops used facial hair to distinguish rank. Elite soldiers, or Grenadiers, wore large moustaches, while infantry and gendarmes sported other facial hair combinations. In World War I, French soldiers were even nicknamed “poilu” or “the hairy one,” reflecting the longstanding association of facial hair with resilience.

British military tradition of the moustache

Between 1860 and 1916, British soldiers were mandated to wear moustaches as a symbol of discipline and masculinity. The British Army’s King’s Regulations specified that while the chin was to be shaved, the moustache was to remain, a tradition that symbolised uniformity and strength among troops.

Beards as personal expression

Today, beards are making a comeback as a form of personal expression, blending both traditional and contemporary values. Men use beard care products to groom and style, embracing the historical legacy while adapting it for modern aesthetics. Many women perceive bearded men as older, respected, and of higher status, linking contemporary beards with the same prestige they held in ancient times.

A symbol of individuality in the 21st century

The beard has evolved from a symbol of survival and honour to a mark of individuality and style. With grooming products more available than ever, today’s beards are both homage to history and expressions of modern masculinity. For many, growing and maintaining a beard is about reclaiming a timeless symbol and adapting it to today’s world.

