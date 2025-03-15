Before they rose to power, many of Nigeria’s politicians built careers in business, banking, the military, and more. While their leadership styles have sparked debate, their early professions undeniably shaped their paths in politics. Some spent years running businesses, managing finances, or commanding troops, long before they ever made policy decisions or held public office. These experiences gave them valuable skills, but whether they translated into good governance is another question.

For some, their backgrounds provided the expertise to drive reforms and economic growth. Others, however, found that success in business or the military did not always mean success in leadership. Still, their journeys before politics offer a fascinating glimpse into the diverse careers that shaped the people who have led Nigeria, sometimes for the better, sometimes not.

Kashim Shettima – Banker

Before his political career began in 2007, Kashim Shettima spent over a decade in the banking sector. He started as the head of accounts unit at the now-defunct Commercial Bank of Africa in Lagos from 1993 to 1997. He then joined the African International Bank Limited, where he rose from Deputy Manager to full Manager between 1997 and 2001. In 2001, he moved to Zenith Bank, heading its Maiduguri branch. Over the years, he climbed the ranks to become Assistant General Manager, then Deputy General Manager, and eventually Zonal Head of the bank’s North-East zone. His transition into politics came in mid-2007 when he was appointed Commissioner for Finance in Borno State. From there, his political career took off, leading him to become Governor of Borno State and later Vice President of Nigeria.

Goodluck Jonathan – Educator and environmentalist

Goodluck Jonathan started his career in academia and environmental protection long before stepping into politics in 1998. He worked as an education inspector, a lecturer, and an environmental-protection officer, gaining experience in academia and public service. When he entered politics, he steadily rose through the ranks, from Deputy Governor to Governor, then Vice President, and eventually President of Nigeria.

Muhammadu Buhari – Military officer

Before leading Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari built his career in the military. Initially considering a career in medicine, he opted for the Nigerian Military Training College in 1962. Inspired by figures like Hassan Katsina, he pursued officer training, completing further studies in England. Buhari quickly rose through the ranks, serving in key positions during the Nigerian Civil War and later holding command roles in various military divisions. By 1975, he was appointed Governor of the North-Eastern State and later became Federal Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources, overseeing significant oil infrastructure projects. His military career ultimately paved the way for his leadership as Head of State following the 1983 coup.

Godswill Akpabio – Lawyer and telecom executive

Godswill Akpabio built a career in law and telecommunications before venturing into politics in 2002. He worked as a teacher and later became an associate partner at Paul Usoro and Co., a top Nigerian law firm. He then transitioned into the telecom sector, serving as Managing Director and CEO of EMIS Telecoms Limited. His leadership in the industry also saw him become the National Publicity Secretary of the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCOM). When he entered politics, he quickly rose through the ranks, serving as a commissioner in Akwa Ibom State before becoming Governor in 2007. He later became a Senator, Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, and, in 2023, President of the Nigerian Senate.

Atiku Abubakar – Businessman and public servant

Before stepping into politics, Atiku Abubakar built a career in both business and public service. He spent 20 years in the Nigeria Customs Service, rising to the position of Deputy Director before retiring in 1989. His time in Customs exposed him to trade and economic policies, which later influenced his business ventures. While still in Customs, Atiku invested heavily in various industries, including real estate, agriculture, and logistics. He co-founded Intels Nigeria Limited, a logistics and oil services company that became one of Nigeria’s most successful businesses. His business empire expanded into education, media, and manufacturing, making him one of the country’s prominent entrepreneurs. His transition into politics began in the early 1990s when he joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and contested the presidential primaries in 1993. Though he later withdrew, his influence grew, leading to his eventual rise as Vice President in 1999.

Rotimi Amaechi – Healthcare administrator and business executive

Rotimi Amaechi’s career began in the healthcare and business sectors before he entered politics. After completing his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 1988, he joined Pamo Clinics and Hospitals Limited, a medical establishment owned by Peter Odili, where he worked until 1992. During this period, he gained administrative experience in the healthcare industry. He also served as a director in several companies, including West Africa Glass Industry Limited and Risonpalm Nigeria Limited, where he expanded his expertise in business and economic management. Amaechi’s transition into politics began in the early 1990s when he served as the secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC) in Rivers State. From there, he steadily moved up the ranks, becoming a state legislator, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Governor of Rivers State and eventually the Minister of Transportation.

Abdullahi Adamu – Engineer and businessman

Long before he became a political heavyweight, Abdullahi Adamu built a career in engineering and business management. He began his professional journey in 1967 at the Electricity Corporation of Nigeria, gaining valuable experience in Nigeria’s power sector. In 1971, he joined the Northern Nigeria Development Corporation (NNDC) in Kaduna, a major investment company focused on industrial development. By 1973, Adamu transitioned into construction, working as a Project Manager at AEK, a consultancy firm, where he oversaw the development of key infrastructure projects such as the Durbar Hotel and Murtala Mohammed Square in Kaduna. His leadership abilities led to his appointment as Executive Secretary of the Benue/Plateau Construction Company in 1975. From 1980 to 1983, he also served as Chairman of Benue Cement Company, demonstrating his growing influence in Nigeria’s industrial and economic sectors. His political career began in 1977 when he was elected to the Constituent Assembly, which drafted Nigeria’s Second Republic Constitution. Over the years, he became a key figure in various political parties, ultimately becoming the Governor of Nasarawa State in 1999.

Nasir El-Rufai – Businessman

Nasir El-Rufai started his career in quantity surveying and telecommunications long before stepping into politics. He co-founded El-Rufai & Partners in 1982, a quantity surveying consulting firm, which he managed until 1998. The firm secured significant contracts, particularly during the construction of Abuja, making him and his partners financially successful at a young age. El-Rufai went ahead to hold management roles at AT&T Network Systems International BV and Motorola Inc.. When he entered politics in 1998 as an economic adviser during Nigeria’s transition to democracy, he quickly ascended the political ladder. He led the nation’s privatization programme as the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, then served as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory where he implemented bold urban reforms. Later, he was elected Governor of Kaduna State.

Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi) – Accountant and tax consultant

Before entering politics, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola built a solid foundation in accounting and tax consultancy. He spent over a decade in The Guardian Newspapers Limited, where he advanced to the role of Accountant. He then moved to a chartered accounting firm, where he led audit teams and earned a promotion to Senior Auditor. Eventually, he founded his own company, SOOTEM Nigeria Limited, specialising in tax consultancy as its managing director and CEO. When Nigeria transitioned to democratic governance, Adeola shifted gears and embarked on a political career. He secured the nomination of the Action Congress of Nigeria in Lagos State and was elected to represent Alimosho State Constituency 2 in the Lagos State House of Assembly from 2003 to 2011, where he played a key role in reforming tax laws and boosting state revenue. Adeola later advanced to the Federal House of Representatives and subsequently the Senate, where he held key committee positions including Vice Chairman of the Communications Committee. In August 2023, he was named Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, cementing his reputation as a prominent legislator in Lagos West.

Babatunde Sanwo-Olu – Banker and public qdministrator

Babatunde Sanwo-Olu started his career in banking and business administration long before stepping into politics. He served as treasurer at the former Lead Merchant Bank from 1994 to 1997 before moving to the United Bank for Africa as the head of its foreign money market. He later joined First Inland Bank, Plc (now First City Monument Bank) as a deputy general manager and divisional head, and subsequently became chairman of Baywatch Group Limited and First Class Group Limited.

When he entered public service, Sanwo-Olu began his political journey in 2003 as a special adviser on corporate matters to Lagos State’s then deputy governor, Femi Pedro. He later held several key positions in state government, including acting Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, and Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions. In 2016, he was appointed Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation, setting the stage for his eventual run for governor. In 2019, he was elected as the governor of Lagos State and was re-elected in 2023.

