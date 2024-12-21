10 facts about Nwajagu Samuel’s historic mister international win

Nigerian model Nwajagu Samuel has made history by winning the Mister International 2024 title. The 16th edition of the pageant took place on December 14, 2024, at the Island Hall, Fashion Island in Bangkok, Thailand, where he competed against 47 contestants from around the world.

1. On 14 December 2024, Nwajagu Samuel made history as the first African and Black man to win the Mister International title since the competition began in 2006. His victory marked a milestone in the global pageant scene.

2. At just 23 years old, Samuel became one of the youngest winners of the prestigious competition. His achievement highlights the potential for young people to make an impact on a global stage.

3. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He works as a software engineer, showing a blend of academic excellence and professional expertise alongside his career in modelling.

4. Standing at 6 feet 3 inches, which contributed to his success in the pageant, where he also won the Best in Swimwear award.

5. He represented Nigeria in the competition, competing against 47 contestants from around the world, highlighting Nigeria’s growing influence in international pageantry.

6. The outgoing Mister International, Kim Thitisan Goodburn from Thailand, crowned Samuel during the ceremony. This moment highlighted the global nature of the competition and its recognition of talent and hard work from diverse backgrounds.

7. In his acceptance speech, Samuel spoke about hope and resilience. He encouraged people to pursue their dreams regardless of challenges or their background. His message resonated with audiences worldwide.

8. Before his international win, Samuel was crowned Mister International Nigeria in July 2024. This victory at home qualified him to represent Nigeria on the global stage.

9. Samuel’s win is a breakthrough for African participation in male pageantry. His success is inspiring young men across the continent to consider opportunities in global competitions.

10. Samuel’s achievement has sparked widespread celebration on social media, with many fans celebrating his achievement as a proud moment for Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

