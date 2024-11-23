10 coffee drinks to try beyond your regular brew

For many of us, coffee is a daily ritual, it is the essential morning wake-up call or a comforting evening drink to wind down. But why settle for the usual cup when you can transform your coffee into something extraordinary?

Here are ten inventive coffee-based drinks to shake up your routine and offer a fresh twist on your favourite brew.

Iced coffee lemonade

This drink may sound unconventional, but it is gaining popularity for its bold, tangy kick. Brew a strong cup of coffee, then mix it with freshly squeezed lemon juice and a touch of honey. Serve it over ice, and you will have a zesty, caffeinated drink that is perfect for those who enjoy a balance of sweet and sour.

Coffee milkshake

A delightful indulgence for those with a sweet tooth, the coffee milkshake is a combination of coffee, ice cream, and milk. Blend together a scoop of your favourite ice cream, a shot of espresso, and some milk for a creamy, frothy treat. It is a dessert and a drink in one, perfect for an afternoon treat or a casual get-together.

Affogato

For a sophisticated yet simple treat, consider an affogato. This Italian classic involves pouring a shot of hot espresso over a scoop of vanilla ice cream or gelato. The contrast between the hot, bitter coffee and the cold, sweet ice cream creates a delightful flavour experience.

Iced latte

A cool, smooth option, the iced latte is a blend of espresso and cold milk served over ice. Unlike iced coffee, which retains the bold flavour of black coffee, an iced latte has a creamier texture thanks to the milk. Sweeten it to taste with vanilla syrup, caramel, or even flavoured syrups like hazelnut for a personalised touch.

Cold brew coffee

Cold brew coffee is made by steeping coarsely ground coffee beans in cold water for 12–24 hours, producing a smoother, less acidic drink than regular brewed coffee. This method brings out the natural sweetness of the beans and results in a highly concentrated brew that can be diluted with milk or water, served over ice, or enjoyed black. It is the perfect option for those who prefer a more mellow coffee experience.

Mocha

A mocha is the ultimate treat for chocolate lovers. By combining espresso with steamed milk and chocolate syrup (or melted chocolate), you get a drink that marries the richness of coffee with the sweetness of cocoa. Top with whipped cream for an indulgent finish.

Irish coffee

For those who enjoy a bit of warmth and a touch of alcohol, Irish coffee is a classic. It is made by adding a shot of Irish whiskey and a spoonful of brown sugar to your freshly brewed coffee, then topping it with a dollop of whipped cream. This drink is perfect for chilly evenings or as a special treat during the holidays.

Cortado

A cortado is a simple yet effective combination of equal parts espresso and warm milk. The milk is steamed but not frothy, giving it a creamy texture that balances the strong, rich flavour of theespresso. This drink is perfect for those who enjoy a more intense coffee experience without the bitterness of a straight espresso.

Coffee Smoothie

If you prefer something that is both energising and healthy, a coffee smoothie could be the answer. Blend together a shot of espresso or brewed coffee with a banana, some ice, and a splash of milk or almond milk. You can also add a spoonful of protein powder or a handful of spinach for an extra nutritional boost. It’s the perfect fusion of your morning coffee and a healthy breakfast.

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese coffee, or cà phê sữa đá, is a bold and sweet drink that combines strong brewed coffee with sweetened condensed milk. The coffee is typically brewed using a traditional Vietnamese drip filter, and the condensed milk adds a smooth, rich sweetness. Served over ice, it is a refreshing way to enjoy your coffee.

