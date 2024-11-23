  • Saturday, November 23, 2024
businessday logo

BusinessDay

10 coffee drinks to try beyond your regular brew

November 23, 2024

10 coffee drinks to try beyond your regular brew

For many of us, coffee is a daily ritual, it is the essential morning wake-up call or a comforting evening drink to wind down. But why settle for the usual cup when you can transform your coffee into something extraordinary?

Here are ten inventive coffee-based drinks to shake up your routine and offer a fresh twist on your favourite brew.

Iced coffee lemonade

This drink may sound unconventional, but it is gaining popularity for its bold, tangy kick. Brew a strong cup of coffee, then mix it with freshly squeezed lemon juice and a touch of honey. Serve it over ice, and you will have a zesty, caffeinated drink that is perfect for those who enjoy a balance of sweet and sour.

Coffee milkshake

A delightful indulgence for those with a sweet tooth, the coffee milkshake is a combination of coffee, ice cream, and milk. Blend together a scoop of your favourite ice cream, a shot of espresso, and some milk for a creamy, frothy treat. It is a dessert and a drink in one, perfect for an afternoon treat or a casual get-together.

Affogato

For a sophisticated yet simple treat, consider an affogato. This Italian classic involves pouring a shot of hot espresso over a scoop of vanilla ice cream or gelato. The contrast between the hot, bitter coffee and the cold, sweet ice cream creates a delightful flavour experience.

Iced latte

A cool, smooth option, the iced latte is a blend of espresso and cold milk served over ice. Unlike iced coffee, which retains the bold flavour of black coffee, an iced latte has a creamier texture thanks to the milk. Sweeten it to taste with vanilla syrup, caramel, or even flavoured syrups like hazelnut for a personalised touch.

Cold brew coffee

Related News

Cold brew coffee is made by steeping coarsely ground coffee beans in cold water for 12–24 hours, producing a smoother, less acidic drink than regular brewed coffee. This method brings out the natural sweetness of the beans and results in a highly concentrated brew that can be diluted with milk or water, served over ice, or enjoyed black. It is the perfect option for those who prefer a more mellow coffee experience.

Mocha

A mocha is the ultimate treat for chocolate lovers. By combining espresso with steamed milk and chocolate syrup (or melted chocolate), you get a drink that marries the richness of coffee with the sweetness of cocoa. Top with whipped cream for an indulgent finish.

Irish coffee

For those who enjoy a bit of warmth and a touch of alcohol, Irish coffee is a classic. It is made by adding a shot of Irish whiskey and a spoonful of brown sugar to your freshly brewed coffee, then topping it with a dollop of whipped cream. This drink is perfect for chilly evenings or as a special treat during the holidays.

Cortado

A cortado is a simple yet effective combination of equal parts espresso and warm milk. The milk is steamed but not frothy, giving it a creamy texture that balances the strong, rich flavour of theespresso. This drink is perfect for those who enjoy a more intense coffee experience without the bitterness of a straight espresso.

Coffee Smoothie

If you prefer something that is both energising and healthy, a coffee smoothie could be the answer. Blend together a shot of espresso or brewed coffee with a banana, some ice, and a splash of milk or almond milk. You can also add a spoonful of protein powder or a handful of spinach for an extra nutritional boost. It’s the perfect fusion of your morning coffee and a healthy breakfast.

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese coffee, or cà phê sữa đá, is a bold and sweet drink that combines strong brewed coffee with sweetened condensed milk. The coffee is typically brewed using a traditional Vietnamese drip filter, and the condensed milk adds a smooth, rich sweetness. Served over ice, it is a refreshing way to enjoy your coffee.

Join BusinessDay whatsapp Channel, to stay up to date

Open In Whatsapp


YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE