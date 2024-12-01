Union Bank announces Bayo Adeleke as new board chairman

Union Bank of Nigeria PLC announced the appointment of Mr. Bayo Adeleke as its new Board Chairman, along with seven other new board members.

The new appointees include two Executive Directors, Mr. Kelechi Nwaoba and Mr. Taiwo Shote, and five Non-Executive Directors: Mr. Mohammed Balarabe, Mrs. Chiamaka Ezenwa, Mr. Ibrahim Oruma, Mrs. Oluyinka Morgan, and Mrs. Eileen Shaiyen.

The new Board Chairman, Mr. Bayo Adeleke, brings extensive experience in banking and financial services from his leadership roles at First Bank of Nigeria. His strategic skills will help guide the bank’s growth and transformation.

The other new appointees bring valuable experience to the board. Mr. Mohammed Balarabe has a strong corporate banking and regulatory compliance background, while Mrs. Chiamaka Ezenwa has global financial services experience in M&A and sustainable infrastructure.

The bank’s Managing Director and CEO, Mrs. Yetunde B. Oni, is satisfied with the new appointments. She believes they demonstrate the bank’s commitment to building a strong leadership team.

Commenting on the board reconstitution, Mrs. Yetunde B. Oni stated: “These appointments are a testament to Union Bank’s unwavering commitment to building a robust leadership framework. The collective expertise of our newly appointed Chairman, Executive Directors, and Non-Executive Directors will significantly contribute to our strategic goals and reinforce our position as a leader in the industry.”

The Bank promised customers that “the new additions to its leadership structure would continue to evolve, innovate, and ensure excellent services that would meet their demands and propel the financial institution to long-term, meaningful growth.”

